‘Employees aren’t having it’: European workers are pushing back on the US-style ‘always on’ work culture – many are worried about the rise of ‘hustle culture’ and a third would quit if forced back to the office
European workers say no thanks to hustle culture and long hours, and call for greater workplace protections
European workers are looking warily across the Atlantic, worried that US corporate culture could start creeping in across the region.
More than eight-in-ten employees across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain told careers site Zety that high-pressure US work environments, highlighted by figures such as Elon Musk, could start influencing their own workplace.
A third said they'd start looking for a new job immediately if their company adopted US-style policies such as return to office (RTO) mandates or weekly accountability reports.
More than four-in-ten said they were worried about an overemphasis on 'hustle culture' and long hours, and a third about increased workplace surveillance and productivity tracking.
The study found European workers are determined not to let these trends creep in, with virtually all saying it's important to keep European labor laws independent from US corporate influence.
Nearly three-quarters called for worker protections to be strengthened in response to the increasing adoption of US-style workplace policies.
There are some aspects of US workplace culture that appeal to Europeans, according to Zety. Four-in-ten said they liked the idea of higher salaries and performance-based pay.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Similarly, around a quarter said they were interested in job opportunities within innovative industries or that they valued the American entrepreneurial mindset and career mobility. Yet despite this, only 22% found the US focus on individual achievement appealing.
"As US corporate influence creeps into European workplaces, employees aren’t having it,” said Jasmine Escalera, Zety career expert.
"They’re pushing back against policies that put work-life balance, job security, and mental health at risk. With more workers demanding stronger protections, European leaders could soon be under real pressure to keep the harsher side of US corporate culture at bay."
Cultures differ on both sides of the Atlantic
A survey late last year from Adobe found comparatively small differences in workplace practices between the US and UK.
Gen Z employees in the UK were more likely than Gen Z US employees (55 percent) to take social media breaks during their day - 62% compared with 55%.
Notably, US staff were working longer, averaging 41 hours compared with the UK's 38, and more than four-in-ten always ate lunch at their desk compared with 31% in the UK.
US workers started substantially earlier in the morning too and were much more likely to check emails while on vacation.
Fears of US influence may not be overblown. President Trump has attempted to interfere with overseas workplace culture, most notably in the case of diversity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, for example.
The president called for Stockholm's city and embassy contractors to reject DEI policies, with similar demands sent to organizations in Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain.
However, according to a poll by the UK's Institute of Directors (IoD), more than seven-in-ten bosses said they're not planning any changes to their current approach to diversity, with 4% planning to scale up DEI activities.
“This research suggests that, whilst developments in ED&I in the US may have some spillover effect in the UK, the vast majority of UK workplaces will see no change," said IOD principal policy advisor for employment Alex Hall-Chen.
"Particularly for employers with no US presence, the prevailing view among British businesses is that decisions made by the US government and US companies will have little to no bearing on investment in their own ED&I programmes."
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Young tech professionals are shunning a full-time return to the office
- Brits aren’t keen on going back to the office, and enterprises pushing for it risk a talent exodus
- Tech execs pushed for a return to the office – now they’re backtracking amid a workforce revolt
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Why it’s time to unify your IT management
Complexity is the bane of all mid-market IT administrators; it’s time to consolidate your IT stack through a single platform
-
HPE takes aim at VMware with latest VM Essentials play
News Company claims using its own hypervisor can reduce “up to 90% of VM license costs”
-
‘There is no law of computer science that says that AI must remain expensive and must remain large’: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna bangs the drum for smaller AI models
News IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says smaller, more domain-specific AI models have become the most efficient and cost-effective options for enterprises.
-
Women show more team spirit when it comes to cybersecurity, yet they're still missing out on opportunities
News While they're more likely to believe that responsibility should be shared, women are less likely to get the necessary training
-
Young tech professionals are shunning a full-time return to the office – unless it pays more
News Young tech professionals who entered the workforce post-pandemic expect on-site work to be paid more than remote options.
-
IT professionals aren’t budging on flexible work demands – and more than half say they’ll quit if employers don’t meet expectations
News Analysis from Randstad shows 40% of UK-based IT pros have quit over a lack of flexible work options, while 31% of workers globally have done the same.
-
The creator effect: Shaping the future of travel
Whitepaper The way forward for the travel sector
-
Imposter syndrome is pushing women out of tech
News Men have dominated the tech space, though some evidence suggests that it's beginning to change
-
DEI rollbacks could exacerbate tech talent shortages – nearly half of recruitment leaders worry diversity cuts will impact their company’s appeal and employee retention
News Finding talent with AI skills has already become a major challenge for enterprises, but with some enterprises shelving DEI hiring practices, research suggests the situation could get worse.
-
Women in tech think the industry has changed for the better, but there’s still more work to be done
News 84% of female tech leaders in the US believe the industry has changed for the better, but lingering issues still persist.