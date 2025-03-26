IT professionals aren’t budging on flexible work demands – and more than half say they’ll quit if employers don’t meet expectations

Nearly half of IT workers in the UK have quit a job due to a lack of workplace flexibility, according to new research.

Analysis from Randstad shows 40% of UK-based IT pros have quit over a lack of flexible work options, while 31% of workers globally have done the same.

The study noted that IT workers typically value flexible working practices more highly than other sectors, with 80% of surveyed professionals stating that they consider flexibility “essential”.

This was also 13% higher than their counterparts in other industries globally, according to Randstad.

Notably, Randstad said flexibility is no longer regarded “solely as a benefit” at their workplace, and is now a deal breaker which shapes their career choices and has an influence on who they want to work with.

More than half (56%), for example, said they would quit their job if requests for additional flexible working options weren’t taken into account.

Randstad digital chief executive Graig Paglieri said the study highlights the changing nature of worker demands and urged employers to accommodate for this trend.

“Personalized work benefits and flexible options are essential not only for attracting top talent but also for retaining them in competitive markets,” he said.

“Policies should align with organizational, team and individual needs, ensuring a flexible and tailored approach.”

Flexible work options build trust

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of IT workers told Randstad that remote and flexible working options would “strengthen their sense of community” with colleagues, despite the distributed nature of the workforce.

Similarly, 68% said they would trust their employer more if they offered personalized work benefits. This not only included flexible work options, but flexible hours, intensity of work, and locations, the study noted.

Flexible working has grown in popularity since the onset of Covid in 2020. While at first workers across a raft of industries shifted to remote work options as a pandemic-induced necessity, they continued to demand a degree of flexibility in their roles as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The issue has prompted a recurring back and forth between workers and employers in recent years, especially amidst the rise of return to office (RTO) mandates.

Several companies have faced backlash by cutting flexible and remote working options, including Dell Technologies and Amazon.

Randstad noted that employers must adapt to accommodate for flexible working options, or else lose out on vital talent. Nearly one-third (31%) of employers told the firm they now offer flexible work arrangements specifically for the purpose of attracting talent.

This, the study found, marked a 9% increase compared to the year prior.

Similarly, 34% revealed they have introduced flexible policies to improve staff retention and prevent valued employees from seeking roles elsewhere.

Leadership views on flexible work is also improving, according to Randstad. The study noted that 81% of leaders believe these practices can help create equity at work and have a beneficial effect on workforce morale.