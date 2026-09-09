Google Cloud and Accenture launch new business group to embed forward deployed engineers with customers
The move by the duo aims to drive adoption of Gemini Enterprise AI tools
Google Cloud and Accenture have unveiled a new joint business unit aimed at helping Gemini Enterprise customers scale AI capabilities.
The Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group will bring together Accenture’s Gemini Enterprise-certified consultants, forward deployed engineers (FDEs), and Google Cloud engineering staff to support enterprises.
According to the duo, the aim of the new unit is basically to help enterprises get more bang for their buck with agentic AI. In a blog post, Google Cloud said the scheme will help clients “realize measurable business value from their agentic AI and data investments”.
“The Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group will help clients achieve these outcomes faster, bringing together the talent, advanced AI and data capabilities, and industry expertise needed to reinvent with confidence and create value at scale,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO at Accenture.
The new business group will prioritize four key areas, according to Google Cloud, including:
- Increasing enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise
- Building “repeatable industry-specific solutions that reduce time to value”
- Driving user adoption and use of Gemini Enterprise tools
- Bridging gaps between AI experimentation and enterprise-wide transformation
The last of these is crucial for Google Cloud and is an area of intense focus in recent months. As ITPro reported in July, the hyperscaler and Accenture teamed up to drive AI capabilities for mid-market businesses, a demographic that has traditionally struggled with adoption rates.
AI adoption has been a difficult challenge for enterprises across the board, however, particularly in terms of measuring return on investment (ROI). Research from Accenture in April revealed only one-in-ten UK organisations had successfully deployed or scaled AI in core operations.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
That same study noted that many enterprises are dealing with mismatched efficiency gains when it comes to AI. While individual workers are reporting productivity improvements, these aren’t translating into broader business value.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the launch of the business group “significantly expands the expertise and resources” available to customers to “deliver real business value”.
“Building on the success we’ve seen with world’s leading brands, we’re combining Google Cloud’s full-stack AI capabilities with Accenture's deep industry expertise to deliver transformation at scale,” he said.
FDEs in the spotlight
All told, Google Cloud said the new business group will establish a workforce boasting roughly 1,000 forward deployed engineers.
These engineers essentially act as consultants embedded within enterprises, providing teams with technical guidance along with practical support to co-design and build AI systems.
FDEs are now at the forefront of big tech’s attempts to drive AI adoption, as ITPro reported in July. Earlier this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft both pledged billions in funding to recruit and deploy FDEs.
Both companies said the use of FDEs aims to streamline adoption processes for enterprise customers and, crucially, “compress timelines” when it comes to deployment of the technology.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
Ryanair is taking AI to the skies with Google Cloud
News The budget airline has added Google Cloud to its cloud roster and rolls out Gemini AI to staff
-
Google Cloud's record results can't quiet concerns on AI spending and model release timelines
News Sundar Pichai defended the cost of AI rollouts and delays to frontier models following quarterly results
-
AI projects are stalling at mid-market firms – Google Cloud and Accenture want to solve that
News The new scheme aims to help mid-market companies move from pilot to production faster than ever before
-
Accenture snaps up majority stake in Dragos, acquires runZero and NetRise in critical infrastructure security push
News Accenture has moved to strengthen its critical infrastructure security capabilities in a triple investment totalling around $4.175 billion
-
Big tech earnings: Hyperscaler growth rates impress, but concerns remain over surging infrastructure capex
News Concerns remain over big tech infrastructure spending despite positive earnings reports
-
Openreach targets emissions reductions, faster broadband roll-out with Google Cloud deal
News The telecoms giant has built digital twins of the UK’s “key transportation corridors” to identify regions for infrastructure upgrades
-
‘We must lead this shift’ Unilever taps Google Cloud to supercharge business transformation and pioneer 'agentic commerce'
News The deal will create a new model for how consumer packaged goods brands are discovered and bought, according to Unilever
-
Are hyperscalers backing out of Net Zero?
ITPro Podcast Expanding data center construction and demand for high-energy workloads are pushing hyperscalers off course on carbon