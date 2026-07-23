Google Cloud's record results can't quiet concerns on AI spending and model release timelines

Google Cloud has recorded its best quarterly growth to date, with earnings reports showing revenue surging 82% to $24.8bn.

Across the wider company, Google-owner Alphabet saw revenue climb 24% to $119.8bn, with income up 30%.

Despite such gains, Google was still on the back foot, with share prices falling 3% after revealing a big boost in capital expenditure and being forced to defend delays to its top-end AI model.

"Q2 was an amazing quarter, with Alphabet revenues growing 24% year-over-year and Google Cloud revenues accelerating to 82% growth, driven by demand for AI infrastructure and AI solutions," said CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement. "It’s great to see wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise, with nearly 90% of the Fortune 100 using it."

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"Our AI investments are redefining what’s possible across every part of our business."

Continued capex concerns

After the results were announced, Google admitted in a conference call it will increase its capital expenditure this year, which is largely focused on AI infrastructure spending such as data centers.

Last quarter, that was bumped up by $5bn to an already massive $180bn to $190bn, and it has now been increased to $195bn to $205bn.

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Over the second quarter alone, Google recorded capex of $45bn, with most used to boost "technical infrastructure to support our investments in AI," said Anat Ashkenazi, senior VP and CFO, according to a transcript of the conference call.

"The increase in the range is primarily due to an acceleration in the delivery of capacity to meet growing demand," said Ashkenazi, adding that spending would "increase significantly" in 2027.

Google isn’t alone in dealing with surging capex rates. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is projected to spend $200bn and Meta plans as much as $145bn.

These huge outlays have sparked concerns about the cost of AI over the last 18 months, but industry leaders insist it's all part of the process. Pichai compared this stage of AI to the early days of the shift to the cloud.

"I do think it feels like we are in very early innings of what feels like a secular shift across multiple areas in our core information businesses just the possibilities when I see what all you can do with the absolute frontier capabilities, there's still a lot of work ahead to translate all that into experiences for our consumer users," he said, in response to an analyst question.

Ashkenazi added that "while we have increased our capacity quite significantly over the past 3 years, the demand still outpaces that investment."

AI delays

Google Cloud might be flying high, but concerns over AI model-related delays are rising among investors. The firm’s flagship model was once again delayed this week.

The company unveiled Gemini 3.6 Flash and a cyber-focused model, Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber this week, following the lead of competitors such as Anthropic in the space.

However, Gemini 3.5 Pro wasn’t included in the launch after initially being set for release in June. Google said it would be made available "as soon as it's ready".

"Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently in testing and our team is already building the next generation of models," Pichai said on the conference call. "We have started our most ambitious pretraining run yet for Gemini 4 and are excited by the progress we are seeing at the frontier."

That didn't convince one analyst, Douglas Anmuth from JPMorgan Chase & Company, who asked about Pichai's confidence in keeping Gemini models at the frontier — the front of the pack, the leading edge of AI development.

Pichai defended Google's AI efforts, saying the company was "very committed and very confident of being at the frontier, and, model releases aside, remains a leader on "many attributes" — though he admitted work was needed on coding and agentic coding.

"I am very excited by the progress I'm seeing internally on Gemini 4, and I'm confident that people will be pleased when we are putting it outside," he added.

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