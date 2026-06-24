Accenture snaps up majority stake in Dragos, acquires runZero and NetRise in critical infrastructure security push

Accenture has agreed to acquire a majority stake in operational technology (OT) security specialist Dragos, alongside the acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, as the consulting giant looks to strengthen its critical infrastructure defense capabilities.

The transactions, valued at approximately $4.175 billion, will see Dragos remain an independent business led by co-founder and CEO Robert M. Lee, while operating with runZero and NetRise under its umbrella.

The move aims to address the growing security challenges facing OT environments as industrial systems become increasingly connected and exposed to AI-driven threats.

According to Accenture, expanding OT environments – including industrial control systems, connected devices, sensors, and cloud infrastructure – are creating new security risks that traditional IT security budgets often fail to address.

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To tackle this evolving issue, Dragos’ threat detection platform will be combined with runZero’s exposure assessment capabilities and NetRise’s device and software supply chain security technology.

Accenture said the unified offering will equip organizations with greater visibility across OT environments, helping security teams identify assets, assess exposure, and effectively respond to threats.

“Our clients across industries and regions are asking us how to be more proactive and integrated in their approach to cybersecurity,” commented Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet. “The addition of Dragos, complemented by runZero and NetRise, fills this important need.”

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Expanding OT security capabilities

Accenture said its latest investments will expand its presence in the OT cybersecurity market beyond services and into software capabilities.

The company estimates that the wider OT security market will be worth approximately $27 billion in 2026 and will grow to almost $59 billion by 2031.

Together, Dragos, runZero, and NetRise are expected to generate around $208 million in annual recurring revenue as of June 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 53%.

“We are confident Dragos’ differentiated OT platform will accelerate our growth in the critical infrastructure and industrial operations markets, driving long-term shareholder value through scaled adoption of advanced cybersecurity capabilities,” Sweet added.

Preserving vendor neutrality

Dragos said the integration of runZero and NetRise will broaden its platform capabilities while maintaining its existing vendor-neutral approach and support for complex multi-vendor environments.

As part of the agreement, runZero CEO HD Moore, NetRise CEO Thomas Pace, as well as NetRise CTO and chief scientist Michael Scott will take on senior roles within the business.

“The addition of runZero and NetRise will allow the Dragos Platform to be a unique end-to-end platform for global defense, and Accenture will bring its decades of trusted relationships and deep expertise to help us scale and secure more critical infrastructure and physical operations globally,” explained Dragos co-founder and CEO Robert M. Lee.

Accenture said the transactions are expected to close in August or September 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The deals follow a string of previous acquisitions for the company in the OT security space over the last decade, including the acquisitions of Cimation in 2015 and Revolutionary Security in 2020.

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