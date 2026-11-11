Who qualifies to be an MSP? GTIA wants to set the standard
GTIA CEO Dan Wensley says the industry needs a credible way to distinguish qualified service providers from their competitors, as work begins on a global professional standard
Anyone can set up a business and call themselves a Managed Service Provider (MSP). But with providers taking responsibility for increasingly sensitive customer systems, the lack of universally accepted professional standards is causing problems.
That’s the challenge Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) CEO Dan Wensley wants the channel to address through a new industry-led standards initiative.
“Anybody could hang out a shingle and call themselves an MSP, and that holds true today,” Wensley told ChannelPro at GTIA ChannelCon EMEA in London.
He said the industry had struggled for decades with the question of how providers could demonstrate their expertise and differentiate themselves from competitors. But the stakes are rising as MSPs handle customers’ cybersecurity, intellectual property and data.
“We have keys to all the IP; we have keys to all the data. An MSP is responsible for keeping their customers secure, but there is no way to measure the effectiveness of that,” said Wensley.
Wensley also believes the need for professional standards has become more pressing as cybersecurity and AI increase the responsibilities placed on MSPs.
What would professional standards look like?
GTIA has partnered with Texas A&M University’s Global Cyber Research Institute to establish the Consortium for Responsible IT Services. The initiative aims to create a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that would develop professional, operational, and technical standards for IT service providers.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
For MSPs, the framework could provide a more consistent way to demonstrate their capabilities to customers, rather than relying on vendor certifications, experience or individual claims of expertise. Wensley said the requirements would likely address areas including technology stacks and operational proficiency, although the details have yet to be agreed.
“Our members will decide on that. The experts in our membership will be the ones at the forefront of it, and then it’ll be taken out to our global community and looked at and peer reviewed and then put into practice,” he said.
The consortium has already begun meeting, with development of the full framework expected to take two to three years.
For the time being, MSPs will be left with questions: how demanding will the requirements be? What evidence will businesses need to demonstrate competence? And could meeting the standards become a differentiator when competing for customers?
Raising the bar across the channel
Wensley pointed to the lack of formal industry-wide requirements with the qualifications needed to enter other professions.
“We’re one of the few industries on the planet that haven’t already been regulated by the government,” he said.
The initiative does indeed come as governments, including the UK, consider greater oversight of service providers. Wensley believes the industry should take the lead rather than wait for requirements to be imposed.
“Certification, training, and standards are coming to this industry whether we build them or it is pushed upon us,” he added.
Christine has been a tech journalist for over 20 years, 10 of which she spent exclusively covering the IT Channel. From 2006-2009 she worked as the editor of Channel Business, before moving on to ChannelPro where she was editor and, latterly, senior editor.
Since 2016, she has been a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter and continues to cover the channel in addition to broader IT themes. Additionally, she provides media training explaining what the channel is and why it’s important to businesses.
-
-
Databricks to train 500,000 people across EMEA in data and AI by 2030
News Expansion of R&D teams across the region will help build local talent pools and close the AI skills gap
-
How can IT leaders tackle shadow agentic AI threats?
Insights Unchecked AI agents exploit employee access to alter critical systems. Here's how IT leaders can regain control
-
How channel partners can help customers overcome innovation paralysis
Industry Insights Channel partners can play a key role in helping enterprise customers move forward
-
Overe targets MSP and SMB security gains with former Sophos CSO appointment
News Overe wants to bolster support for MSPs and small businesses after a “massive win” on the recruitment front
-
When your customer falls under NIS2, so do you
Industry Insights NIS2 has broader implications for the channel itself, and partners and MSPs need to understand these before they rush to sell
-
How MSPs can scale profitability and stand out in 2027
Managing shifting customer expectations and adopting new technologies requires far more than basic technical capability. TD SYNNEX MSP Evolve™ provides strategic resources, expert knowledge, skills training, and continuous support necessary to accelerate growth
-
Slicing through the static: why data quality is the channel’s ultimate competitive advantage
Industry Insights There's real risk from fragmented telemetry for channel partners...
-
Achieving agility: Converting technology transformation into channel opportunities
Industry Insights How partners can embrace new growth opportunities in times of technological change
-
Unlocking data experience as the new revenue opportunity for channel partners
Industry Insights Upskilling in integration governance will separate the channel winners from the channel losers
-
Exclaimer eyes simplicity gains with new partner program
News The new partner program introduces consumption-based billing and centralized management across customer environments