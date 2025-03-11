IT workers are having to put out more fires than ever – and it’s costing employers thousands of dollars a year through lost productivity

Recurring tech issues mean IT professionals cost their employers an average of $7,800 a year in productivity losses, with some wasting 52 hours on troubleshooting alone.

The average IT professional has to deal with 144 technical issues each year, according to a new report from Liquid Web, with each incident costing around $50 on average.

Problems often show up as slow systems, connectivity issues, or unclear troubleshooting processes - but IT staff are also regularly dealing with persistent systemic issues such as outdated infrastructure, cybersecurity risks, and the pressure to maintain operational uptime.

Network and connectivity issues were identified as the most common challenge, cited by 45% of IT professionals, followed by slow or unresponsive computers at 34%.

Nearly a third said they had to deal with software glitches or unresponsive updates, and three-in-ten were asked to assist with login or access permission issues.

Meanwhile, a similar number cited computer crashes or freezes, and a quarter said they had to deal with batteries dying frequently, disruptions to voice calls, and printer or peripheral device problems.

IT pros are scrambling to put out fires

One-in-ten IT professionals said they were asked for troubleshooting help multiple times a day, with a similar number dealing regularly with security breaches or emergency incidents.

Unsurprisingly, in-office IT staff were faced with more tech issues than their remote counterparts, averaging 48 more problems per year.

Despite these challenges, nearly three-quarters said they felt that their team was effective at addressing daily frustrations, and three-in-five believed their company resolved issues faster than ChatGPT could.

Real estate was the most problem-prone industry, with an average of four issues per week. Technology, construction, education, finance, hospitality, government, healthcare, and retail followed, each reporting three issues weekly. Digital marketing had the fewest, with just two tech problems per week.

Liquid Web warned these tech challenges are affecting efficiency, employee development, and morale, particularly for Gen Z workers. Two-fifths said that serving as unofficial tech support for co-workers was stunting their professional growth.

Organizations are trying to minimize the problems through training, with around a third developing self-service IT resources, offering training on new tools and platforms for collaboration, or providing regular IT training sessions for employees.

"There’s a crucial opportunity for IT professionals to reclaim lost time proactively. Investing in modern tools, training, and self-service IT resources can significantly reduce annual costs," said MacDonald.

"Empowering IT teams with the right strategies — like regular training, robust cybersecurity protocols, and streamlined collaboration — transforms IT challenges into opportunities for greater efficiency and innovation."

Pressure on IT professionals has been growing in recent years, largely due to a confluence of issues which includes budgetary constraints and talent gaps.

A recent study from Auvik found that tech professionals are being forced to become ‘IT generalists’ as a result of these issues, with many pulled away from their daily tasks to provide support in other areas of the business.

This, the report noted, is having a significant impact on the efficiency of IT teams and is resulting in higher stress levels and burnout.

Nearly six-in-ten respondents (58%) told Auvik they spend more than half of their working week resolving end-user support requests, for example, with another 44% saying the burden of work is outweighing their ability to be productive.