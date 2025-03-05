IT workers are being 'stretched to their limits': Heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and management failures mean 75% have experienced stress and burnout

European IT workers are buckling under stress, new research suggested, with almost three-quarters saying they've experienced work-related burnout.

According to new research from ISACA, the main cause is a heavy workload, cited by six-in-ten. Deadlines were a key problem identified by 44% of survey respondents, with a lack of resources affecting a similar number.

Meanwhile, nearly half found that difficult or unsupportive management was impacting workplace wellbeing.

"With skilled employees in such high demand, it is in companies’ best interests and simply the right thing to do to make sure the tech workforce feels supported, motivated, and invested in," said Chris Dimitriadis, chief global strategy officer at ISACA.

Another frustration for a quarter of IT professionals is a lack of mentorship or guidance when entering the sector. Indeed, only 15% of European IT professionals have a mentor at all. This is despite more than three-quarters saying that good mentors or role models are important to them.

However, nine-in-ten have participated in certifications to advance their career, and almost three-quarters said that their employer provides or pays for certifications as part of their career development.

"There are practical steps businesses can take - by creating mentorship programmes, investing in training and certifications, and establishing more accessible entry-level programmes, they will relieve common pain points and improve areas of employee fulfilment and satisfaction," said Sarah Orton, UK and Europe lead for ISACA's SheLeadsTech initiative.

"With this kind of support, businesses can build a more motivated, productive, inclusive and equitable workforce – in turn building cyber resilience."

Some IT workers are looking elsewhere

There's a lot that European IT professionals do enjoy about their jobs, however.

Nearly half said they decided to pursue a job in the sector because they enjoy the problem solving and creativity aspect, with a similar number saying they choose to remain in their current job because they find it to be interesting.

Working in IT also offers good career development, with over two-thirds of professionals surveyed having had a salary increase or promotion within the last two years.

But for those looking to enter the sector, it can prove difficult. Three-in-ten said that specialized skills required for specific IT areas is the third highest challenge in Europe.

As a result of these pressures, many workers are looking elsewhere, with a third of respondents having changed jobs in the last two years.

"Younger IT professionals are switching jobs at a much higher rate, highlighting the need for better retention strategies, including clear career growth pathways and a focus on work-life balance," said Dimitriadis.

"At the same time, experienced professionals must be given the support they need to stay engaged and continue contributing their expertise. A balanced, well-supported workforce is key to sustaining the industry’s growth and innovation."

What stops workers quitting are work-life balance and the opportunity for hybrid or home working, both cited by four-in-ten, followed by pleasant work duties and interesting work. Salary was only a main factor for a third.

"It’s clear that those working in the IT sector enjoy their roles but are being stretched to their limits by the persistent skills gap, underfunding, and a rapidly evolving and demanding sector," said Orton.