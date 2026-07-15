UK firms still can't master the basics when it comes to AI adoption
Brit enterprises have doubled AI spending but won't see results until they sort IT foundations like data management and governance
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British companies have doubled spending on AI, but they need to also invest in the basics to ensure real results.
That's according to research from ServiceNow, which ranked the UK 51/100 in terms of overall AI maturity despite companies spending 102% more than they did in the year prior.
ServiceNow pinned that on a failure to invest in the foundations needed for AI, including data management and governance processes, and updating legacy systems.
According to a service