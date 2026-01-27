Business leaders are using AI as a “license to reduce headcount” – new Morgan Stanley research lays bare the impact on UK workers
Analysis of five sectors highlights an "early warning sign" of AI’s impact on jobs
Brits are being hit harder by the impact of AI on jobs than the US and other major economies, but experts warn business leaders could be jumping the gun with workforce cuts.
That's according to a report from Morgan Stanley, which surveyed organizations who had been using AI for at least a year in the US, Japan, Germany, and Australia across five industries.
The study found that AI had caused 8% net losses in jobs across those sectors in the UK – higher than other countries that were surveyed. The survey also reported UK businesses saw an 11.5% increase in productivity thanks to AI, although that might come as little benefit to those already laid off.
British companies surveyed saw 23% of jobs lost over the last 12 months, but also posted 15% new hires. Japan saw similar figures at 24% of jobs lost versus 17% new hires for a net loss of 7%.
Germany and Australia both posted 24% jobs lost and 20% new hires. Notably, however, the US is gaining jobs because of AI, with 17% jobs lost and 19% new hires.
Those figures only cover five specific industries, namely the automotive, healthcare equipment, consumer staples and retail sectors, as well as real estate, and transport.
However, the report's authors said the data could be seen as an "early warning sign" of looming employment disruption.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
A report from the Department of Education in 2023 highlighted the fact that specific sectors are most likely to be affected by AI, notably insurance and finance, while a survey by General Assembly predicted more layoffs were looming in roles that were easy to automate or among workers without AI skills.
Warning signs
The Morgan Stanley research comes amid a wider debate around the true impact of AI on jobs.
A report by Forrester found that AI will lead to the loss of 10 million roles over the next several years – more than the job losses caused by the recession of 2008. However, the consultancy also predicted that new roles would eventually take the place of those lost.
On the other hand, a recent study by Oxford Economics suggested the evidence of AI disrupting work is "patchy" and that claims of impact on the job market are "exaggerated".
While companies are cutting jobs, that's not human workers being replaced by AI – instead, it's traditional restructuring being pinned on the technology.
Atlassian denied its recent cuts had anything to do with AI, while Amazon pinned last year's redundancies on efforts to reduce bureaucracy.
"Overall, though, firms don't appear to be replacing workers with AI on a significant scale and we doubt that unemployment rates will be pushed up heavily by AI over the next few years," the Oxford Economics report said.
Are businesses jumping the gun?
Rebecca Hinds, Head of the Work AI Institute at Glean, said the Morgan Stanley research shows many businesses are making rash decisions when pursuing workforce cuts, often without having unlocked any tangible gains from AI.
As ITPro reported last year, research shows that UK business leaders have come to regret acting too hastily and cutting staff in favor of AI.
“Reports that AI-related job losses are disproportionately impacting the UK - with net cuts outpacing job creation more sharply than in other major economies - underscore a familiar but troubling pattern: executives are conflating early tool investment and adoption with license to reduce headcount, often before demonstrating genuine productivity gains,” she said.
“UK boardrooms appear particularly susceptible to cutting first and measuring later - a dynamic potentially driven by shareholder pressure, cost-saving mandates following economic uncertainty, and a political climate fixated on headcount efficiency.”
Despite the ongoing debate about the future of their jobs, British workers aren't panicking: a survey by Asana showed nine-in-ten remain largely open to using AI in their work, with two-thirds predicting their company will maintain or increase the number of human roles at their organisation.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
AI is “forcing a fundamental shift” in data privacy and governance
News Organizations are working to define and establish the governance structures they need to manage AI responsibly at scale – and budgets are going up
-
Why AI 'workslop' is bad for business
In-depth Poorly-generated AI content is having a financial impact on businesses, slowing productivity, and creating friction between employees
-
Lloyds Banking Group wants to train every employee in AI by the end of this year – here's how it plans to do it
News The new AI Academy from Lloyds Banking Group looks to upskill staff, drive AI use, and improve customer service
-
CEOs are fed up with poor returns on investment from AI: Enterprises are struggling to even 'move beyond pilots' and 56% say the technology has delivered zero cost or revenue improvements
News Most CEOs say they're struggling to turn AI investment into tangible returns and failing to move beyond exploratory projects
-
Companies continue to splash out on AI, despite disillusionment with the technology
News Worldwide spending on AI will hit $2.5 trillion in 2026, according to Gartner, despite IT leaders wallowing in the "Trough of Disillusionment" – and spending will surge again next year.
-
A new study claims AI will destroy 10.4 million roles in the US by 2030, more than the number of jobs lost in the Great Recession – but analysts still insist there won’t be a ‘jobs apocalypse’
News A frantic push to automate roles with AI could come back to haunt many enterprises, according to Forrester
-
Businesses aren't laying off staff because of AI, they're using it as an excuse to distract from 'weak demand or excessive hiring'
News It's sexier to say AI caused redundancies than it is to admit the economy is bad or overhiring has happened
-
Lisa Su says AI is changing AMD’s hiring strategy – but not for the reason you might think
News AMD CEO Lisa Su has revealed AI is directly influencing recruitment practices at the chip maker but, unlike some tech firms, it’s led to increased headcount.
-
Accenture acquires Faculty, poaches CEO in bid to drive client AI adoption
News The Faculty acquisition will help Accenture streamline AI adoption processes
-
Productivity gains on the menu as CFOs target bullish tech spending in 2026
News Findings from Deloitte’s Q4 CFO Survey show 59% of firms have now changed their tune on the potential performance improvements unlocked by AI.