OpenAI announces first permanent London office in UK expansion push
The news comes after OpenAI revealed it will pause the Stargate UK project
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
OpenAI has secured a new office space in London, marking the company’s first permanent site in the city amid continued UK expansion.
Located at Regent Square in King’s Cross and expected to open in 2027, the new office space will host more than 500 staff.
According to OpenAI, the new London site will act as a hub for its ongoing expansion plans. The company already employs around 200 people in London, spanning areas such as research, engineering, customer support, marketing, and sales.
Teams currently based in London are contributing to a host of key projects and product lines, including its agentic coding tool, Codex, as well as future model development.
Phoebe Thacker, global head of data research programmes and London site lead at OpenAI, said the company expects London to continue to play an important role in product development and research.
“The UK has an incredible depth of talent and a strong track record in London,” she said. “London is already a key hub for our research and teams, and this new office gives us space to keep building here.”
OpenAI’s UK expansion
The new London-based office will be a central hub for OpenAI’s operations in the UK, which the company plans to ramp up in the coming years.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
OpenAI opened its first office in the UK in mid-2023, and last month revealed a new research hub in the city would be its largest outside the United States.
At the time, it said the UK is an appealing market, largely due to the breadth and quality of academic institutions and R&D capabilities.
The AI company is working closely with the UK government as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) - signed last year - to support public sector transformation through AI adoption.
Antony Walker, deputy CEO of techUK, said the announcement will have “real benefits for the UK”.
“This investment will further deepen the UK’s pool of AI knowledge, talent, and research and help to keep the UK at the forefront of the development and deployment of AI globally,” he commented.
Continued commitments
While OpenAI highlighted its continued commitment to the UK market, the announcement comes hot on the heels of news that it will pause infrastructure expansion plans across the country.
The company confirmed last week that it will temporarily pause the Stargate UK project due to lingering regulatory and energy cost concerns.
First announced in September last year, the Stargate UK project is a collaboration with Nvidia and Nscale, which aims to significantly expand AI compute capabilities across the country.
The trio detailed plans to deploy an initial batch of 8,000 Nvidia GPUs, with the eventual aim of scaling this to upwards of 30,000.
A spokesperson for OpenAI told ITPro the firm still sees “huge potential” for the company in the UK and will continue to invest in other schemes.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
SailPoint names new CPO in identity security growth drive
News The identity security vendor has tapped the former Microsoft executive to help drive product innovation and growth.
-
Just 20% of companies are lapping up 75% of AI’s financial gains
News Enterprises recording real economic returns are using it to reshape their business models and identify and pursue growth opportunities
-
OpenAI's big enterprise push needs systems integrators, so it's turning to consultancies to plug implementation gaps
News Consultancies such as Accenture and Capgemini will act as systems integrators and help shape AI strategies for OpenAI customers
-
Snowflake and OpenAI are teaming up to help enterprises capitalize on their "most valuable asset"
News OpenAI models and tools will now be embedded within the Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex platforms
-
OpenAI CFO teases new money-making plans as AI giant targets 'practical adoption' gains in 2026 and beyond
News OpenAI made $20bn in 2025 as it continues to expand revenue streams with ads and upcoming AI-powered devices
-
‘Governments should not pick winners or losers’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman takes to X in damage control mode after government ‘backstop’ comments
News OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to be in a state of damage control in the wake of recent comments touting potential government support for the AI company.
-
Microsoft gives OpenAI restructuring plans the green light – but its terms ensure it still wins in the long run
News The deal removes fundraising constraints and modifies Microsoft's rights to use OpenAI models and products
-
OpenAI has a bold plan to pay for its $1 trillion spending spree: Ads, personal assistants, and cheaper subscriptions
News OpenAI has lined up more than $1 trillion in spending – and now it's trying to figure out how to pay for it all.
-
Report: OpenAI considered accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior
News Negotiation tactics get tough between two previously tight partners, according to WSJ report
-
‘You can see the horrible things that Microsoft did to Slack before we bought it’: Marc Benioff warns Microsoft could repeat 'pretty nasty’ Slack playbook with OpenAI amid frayed relationship
News Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has claimed Microsoft did "horrible things" to Slack prior to its acquisition - and warned the company could be set to repeat its playbook with OpenAI.