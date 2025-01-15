Secure, flexible remote working
We've got you covered
Two in three employees prefer hybrid working.
So it’s no wonder 74% of employers are adopting remote work models. But these new working methods have opened the door to more cyber threats.
Over the past three years, cyberattacks on remote employees have surged by an alarming 238%.
Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung offer flexible solutions that will keep your employees connected and secure wherever work happens. But what does that look like in the real world? This infographic explores some typical use cases across a range of industries.
Provided by Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung
