‘AI isn’t replacing human talent’: UK tech workers are insulated from automation – at least for now

Tech workers are largely insulated from the impact of AI, but the technology is beginning to automate an array of tasks.

That's according to new research from Hays, shows that pay for technology workers in the UK remains competitive, in particular for contractors and specialists working in security, the cloud and DevOps.

The research comes as tech giants continue to rack up serious layoffs , raising questions about whether those cuts are down to wider economic issues, disruption from AI , or the use of AI as a smokescreen to hide unnecessary cutbacks .

Hays' research found that UK technical roles are showing only moderate exposure to AI impact.

The study scored AI impact on different roles by considering the level of disruption, ranging from tasks largely unaffected by AI, to AI influencing some tasks but not fundamentally changing work, to skills enhanced – or replaced – by the technology.

Measuring the impact of AI on jobs

Most technical roles in the UK ranged around the 50 point mark out of 100, which equates to moderate exposure, with some tasks automated and upskilling necessary in some cases. A score in the 40-point range refers to minor AI influence, with a few tasks shifting but core work staying largely the same.

Cloud engineers scored just 45/100, software engineers and software developers were each rated 56/100, while test analysts had a significantly higher AI impact rating, at 66/100.

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"The findings of our report clearly show that AI isn’t replacing human talent but amplifying it," said David Curtis, STEM Senior Managing Director, Hays UK&I. "

As automation accelerates routine tasks, the roles that thrive are those grounded in judgement, coordination, and strategic oversight."

Project managers and change managers both posted one of the lowest AI impact scores in the UK at 22/100, highlighting the importance of soft skills and people skills. That said, the lowest score was network engineers, at just 2/100 – showing humans are still vital for physical infrastructure.

"For professionals, this creates significant opportunities to build future‑ready careers by developing adaptable, strategic and tech‑augmented skill sets," Curtis said.

"For organizations, the findings underline the growing importance of continuous development and flexible workforce strategies."

Tech salaries in the UK

When it comes to pay, Hays said the UK isn't the top paying market, but "remains competitively positioned", with the UK ranking in the top half for salaries across most job categories for permanent employees.

The highest average salaries in the UK were Solutions Architect (£84,249), Security Engineer (£75,702), and DevOps Engineer (£67,532).

Just two roles languished in the bottom half for UK salaries: RPA engineer, which was ranked 18th out of 34 countries, and Project Managers, ranked 18th.

The contractor market was similar, ranking in the top half of day rates for most roles.

Java developers and cloud engineers were the most competitive in the UK, ranking 3rd and 5th globally, with average day rates of £695 and £684 respectively.

That said, the top highest paying countries for permanent tech employees were the US, Switzerland, Denmark, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. For contractors, the highest-paying markets are Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, Germany, and Japan.

Hays noted that wages in the UK reflected market dynamics rather than any impact from AI, with pay influenced by budget structures and skill supply versus demand.

"To remain competitive, the UK must continue to position itself as an attractive destination for the world’s best tech talent," Curtis said.

"That means ensuring wages and benefits remain attractive, but also creating an environment where innovation, skills development and career progression can accelerate. In a global market defined by rapid technological change, competitiveness is measured not only by pay, but by how effectively a country supports and invests in its people.”

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