AND Digital builds on US market momentum with new strategy and operations chief
Hardy will oversee the digital consultancy’s business strategy in the region as it looks to build on recent growth.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AND Digital has announced the appointment of Chris Hardy as chief for strategy and operations, as the digital consultancy looks to continue its expansion in the US market.
Hardy will oversee operations, commercial growth, and client support services across the US business, while helping to shape the firm’s long-term strategy in the region.
The move comes as AND Digital continues to build its presence across key verticals including financial services, fintech, travel, and retail, alongside a growing enterprise customer base.
Hardy steps into his new role having previously served as vice president for AND Digital US, where he played a key role in shaping the company’s market vision and delivery across areas such as AI, data, cloud, and digital platforms.
As part of the appointment, he will also join the global Pioneer Group, where he will act as a steward for AND’s culture and its future success, the firm revealed.
In an announcement, Hardy said his appointment comes at an uncertain but exciting time for businesses, with technology set to play a critical role in attracting and retaining customers.
“We’ve spent several years building the foundations for growth in the US, and our clients and partners have been instrumental to our success, so I’m looking forward to continuing the great work across AI, data, cloud platforms, and digital transformation to solve their greatest challenges and allow them to focus on what they do best,” he commented.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Building on US market momentum
Hardy’s appointment follows a period of rapid expansion for AND Digital, with the company reporting 400% growth in 2025, fueled by rising demand for data-driven digital transformation.
The firm has also bolstered its partner ecosystem through collaborations with Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, a global premier partnership with Snowflake, and a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS.
Additionally, Hardy’s appointment is the latest in a series of US hires for AND, with Catherine Rousseau named as technical solutions director back in March, and John Bintu joining the business as head of Databricks & Fabric.
According to the company, this momentum is helping to position the company for continued expansion, with ambitions to build a $100 million-plus Americas operation in the coming years.
AND Digital’s US president Mike Lee described Hardy’s market strategy and operations leadership as “invaluable” to the company’s regional success.
“Our continued growth reflects the wider demand for data-driven digital transformation across sectors, turning to tools such as AI, data, and cloud platforms to deliver value,” he said. “Working with Chris and the AND Digital team, we are equipping businesses with the tech and expertise to realise measurable outcomes and drive growth.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Enterprises need to stop shoehorning AI where it isn’t needed
News Successful AI deployments require clear use cases and “upfront preparation”
-
Why incident response has become a core responsibility for MSPs
Industry Insights MSPs must prioritise incident response as core capability amid rising cyber threats
-
Alteryx appoints new CIO in AI transformation push
News Irish will lead the analytics vendor’s global IT organization as it looks to scale its internal technology capabilities.
-
Lenovo revamps channel framework to support partner growth
News The new-look Lenovo 360 program targets partner profitability through simplified tiers, services growth pathways, and expanded MSP support
-
Advania UK strengthens senior leadership team with double appointment
News Sabrina Harris has been named as the IT services provider’s new chief financial officer, while Tara Allison becomes chief marketing officer
-
Brother UK hires new commercial chief amid channel strategy shake-up
News The appointment comes as the vendor looks to strengthen its channel strategy and support continued market expansion.
-
Everest Group taps Ross Tisnovsky to lead CIO practice expansion
News The appointment comes as the research and advisory firm expands support for CIOs navigating digital and AI-driven change.
-
CirrusHQ names Matt Smith as new sales chief
News The sales leadership veteran will work to strengthen the AWS cloud specialist’s customer relationships as demand grows for cloud resilience
-
SOCRadar appoints new global partnerships chief in revamped VAR program push
News The revamped initiative introduces new incentives and enablement tools to help partners increase competitiveness and profitability
-
GoTo launches new LogMeIn Partner Network to drive MSP growth
News The new channel initiative introduces new tools, incentives, and support to help partners scale services and grow recurring revenue.