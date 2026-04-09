AND Digital builds on US market momentum with new strategy and operations chief

Hardy will oversee the digital consultancy’s business strategy in the region as it looks to build on recent growth.

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A CGI image of the continental US lit up in blue light along state borders, with some green and red lights additionally, against a black background, to represent US fiber rollout.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AND Digital has announced the appointment of Chris Hardy as chief for strategy and operations, as the digital consultancy looks to continue its expansion in the US market.

Hardy will oversee operations, commercial growth, and client support services across the US business, while helping to shape the firm’s long-term strategy in the region.

The move comes as AND Digital continues to build its presence across key verticals including financial services, fintech, travel, and retail, alongside a growing enterprise customer base.

Hardy steps into his new role having previously served as vice president for AND Digital US, where he played a key role in shaping the company’s market vision and delivery across areas such as AI, data, cloud, and digital platforms.

As part of the appointment, he will also join the global Pioneer Group, where he will act as a steward for AND’s culture and its future success, the firm revealed.

In an announcement, Hardy said his appointment comes at an uncertain but exciting time for businesses, with technology set to play a critical role in attracting and retaining customers.

“We’ve spent several years building the foundations for growth in the US, and our clients and partners have been instrumental to our success, so I’m looking forward to continuing the great work across AI, data, cloud platforms, and digital transformation to solve their greatest challenges and allow them to focus on what they do best,” he commented.

Building on US market momentum

Hardy’s appointment follows a period of rapid expansion for AND Digital, with the company reporting 400% growth in 2025, fueled by rising demand for data-driven digital transformation.

The firm has also bolstered its partner ecosystem through collaborations with Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, a global premier partnership with Snowflake, and a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS.

Additionally, Hardy’s appointment is the latest in a series of US hires for AND, with Catherine Rousseau named as technical solutions director back in March, and John Bintu joining the business as head of Databricks & Fabric.

According to the company, this momentum is helping to position the company for continued expansion, with ambitions to build a $100 million-plus Americas operation in the coming years.

AND Digital’s US president Mike Lee described Hardy’s market strategy and operations leadership as “invaluable” to the company’s regional success.

“Our continued growth reflects the wider demand for data-driven digital transformation across sectors, turning to tools such as AI, data, and cloud platforms to deliver value,” he said. “Working with Chris and the AND Digital team, we are equipping businesses with the tech and expertise to realise measurable outcomes and drive growth.”

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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