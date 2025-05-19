Surging AI adoption rates are creating an unprecedented skills shortage
Enterprises ramping up the adoption of the technology are facing serious bottlenecks
The rapid explosion of AI has created the UK's biggest and fastest growing tech skills shortage in more than 15 years, according to new research.
Findings from the latest Nash Squared/Harvey Nash Digital Leadership Report shows that nine-in-ten technology leaders across the country are now either piloting AI or investing in development projects.
This sharpened focus on adoption and implementation is causing issues with regard to talent, however, with half revealing they are now contending with a significant AI skills shortage - marking a 20% increase on last year.
Yet despite facing talent shortages, only four-in-ten organisations are upskilling current staff to compensate, the study noted.
“As AI continues to accelerate, the scale of the skills challenge is becoming clear. UK businesses have a pressing need to ensure their technology teams are equipped with the skills to leverage AI to full effect, or the implementations they are making could fall short," warned Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared.
"As AI is so new, there is no ‘playbook’ here – it’s about a mix of approaches including formal training where available, reskilling IT staff and staff outside of the traditional IT function to widen the pool, on-the-job experimentation, and knowledge sharing and transfer."
Bullish enterprises are pushing ahead with hiring
The organizations that are furthest ahead with large-scale implementations are 21% more likely to be increasing their tech headcount than the rest, mostly in the areas of AI and data.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Notably, while UK tech leaders said they expected one-in-seven of their technology jobs to be carried out by AI in the next five years, the report found that AI isn’t replacing people, it’s simply changing the kind of people leaders want to hire
Almost two-thirds of UK tech leaders, for example, said they'd choose an AI-skilled software developer with just two years’ experience over one with a five-year career but no AI skills.
In other areas of tech, with the number of cyber attacks in the UK increasing once again, demand for cyber skills is surging, with Nash Squared recording a 43% increase since last year's report.
When it comes to software engineers, though, there was actually a decline in demand, down by 8%. The report suggests that with software development the most widely adopted use case for AI, the technology is finally plugging a long-standing skills gap.
Salaries are rising
Rates of pay are also improving across the sector, the study found, particularly among senior staff. More than half of UK tech leaders said they had received a salary increase in the last year.
Of those that pulled in a pay rise of 10% or more, three-quarters had a CEO who's significantly more focused on technology making money for the organization, rather than saving it.
"AI is front and center of most organizations’ technology plans – and it’s encouraging to see that the UK businesses that are the furthest ahead also have the biggest people need. Rather than killing jobs, AI is changing them and creating new working models," said Andy Heyes, managing director of Harvey Nash, UK&I and Central Europe.
"It is also spilling over into a higher likelihood of pay rises, on average, for technology leaders. AI is changing the technology industry and the people dynamics within it, creating new fields of opportunity for those that embrace the challenge."
MORE FROM ITPRO
- The impact of the IT skills shortage on business
- The UK’s AI ambitions face one major hurdle – finding enough home-grown talent
- More than a third of UK tech leaders admit they’ve cut staff in favor of AI
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Criminal records, financial data exposed in cyber attack on Legal Aid Agency
News The UK's Legal Aid Agency has warned members of the public after a data breach exposed a "significant amount" of data, including criminal records, personal details, and financial information.
-
Asus ZenScreen Duo MQ149 review
Reviews A brilliant dual 14in OLED portable monitor – whether it's spreadsheets, Zoom calls, or first-person shooters, the Asus ZenScreen Duo is an absolute joy
-
Women show more team spirit when it comes to cybersecurity, yet they're still missing out on opportunities
News While they're more likely to believe that responsibility should be shared, women are less likely to get the necessary training
-
‘AI is coming for your jobs. It’s coming for my job too’: Fiverr CEO urges staff to upskill or be left behind
News The latest in a string of AI skills warnings has urged staff to begin preparing for the worst
-
IBM pledges support for UK government cyber skills program
News The CyberFirst Girls competition is aimed at increasing diversity in the cyber security workforce
-
AI skills training can't be left in the hands of big tech
News Speakers at Turing's AI UK conference lay out challenges to AI skills readiness
-
Tech talent shortages mean firms are scrapping traditional recruitment strategies
News With more than half of enterprise leaders worried about future skills shortages, many organizations are turning to a range of new techniques to expand potential talent pools.
-
The UK’s AI ambitions face one major hurdle – finding enough home-grown talent
News Research shows UK enterprises are struggling to fill AI roles, raising concerns over the country's ability to meet expectations in the global AI race.
-
Businesses know they have major skills deficits, but less than half plan on hiring more women
News Male IT leaders remain complacent about gender diversity despite widespread skills shortages
-
Put AI to work for talent management
Whitepaper Change the way we define jobs and the skills required to support business and employee needs