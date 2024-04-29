Google doubles down on AI skills training with $75 million investment across US

Google has announced a $75 million fund aimed at bringing digital training to neglected workforces in the US, with a particular focus on AI-related skills.

The fund, known as the ‘Google AI Opportunity Fund’, will be delivered through support from Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the global tech giant.

Google.org will work with nonprofit and education sectors to train one million Americans from a diverse set of backgrounds, providing them with key digital skills for free.

In tandem with the fund, Google also launched the ‘Google AI Essentials course’ developed by AI experts from Google’s research, technology, and society team and ‘Grow with Google’, an existing training program within the firm.

This course will help teach “foundational skills” to workers, granting participants access to “essential AI skills” that can then be applied in day-to-day lives and careers.

“Fulfilling our mission is about more than delivering infrastructure and enabling access to information — it is also about helping people grow their skills, businesses, and careers,” Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a statement.

“Together with our partners, we want to make sure everyone can take advantage of the opportunities AI will provide,” she added.

The launch of these programs comes just months after the tech giant announced a similar scheme in Europe , in which Google said it would be providing €25 million in funding to support AI training and skills across the region.

As part of this previous investment, Google promised €10 million dedicated to ensuring workers are not left behind as the industry moves towards AI adoption.

Google’s fund will focus on helping neglected workers

The two first recipients of this fund will be the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) and Goodwill, a US non-profit organization that provides job training and employment services to those struggling to find work.

Through the IVMF, over 1,800 veterans and families of those in the military will gain access to the AI Essentials course, while over 2,000 will be enrolled in the ‘Google Cybersecurity Certificate program’.

Goodwill has reportedly been offering Google’s digital skills programs since as far back as 2017, with 400,000 Americans having completed various forms of training before going into “well-paying jobs” in that time.

This latest announcement will strengthen Google’s partnership with Goodwill and, with “80% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Goodwill”, the firm will be able to provide AI training at scale.

People with “disabilities and disadvantages, youth, older workers, veterans, military families and people impacted by the justice system”, are expected to benefit through this aspect of the fund, according to Google.