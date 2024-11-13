Bridging the IT skills gap: channel leaders should embrace platformization

The IT industry is facing a talent shortage. The technology sector is growing at a rapid pace, outstripping the availability of skilled workers. As new technologies emerge and existing solutions evolve, there is a growing skills gap in IT specialists, which is impacting innovation and growth across various sectors. The channel, a vital intermediary between technology providers and end-users, is feeling the full weight of this shift.

When an industry's growth outpaces its ability to find qualified talent, companies inevitably face challenging consequences such as increased operating costs, project delays, and reduced productivity. This can have a cascading effect, negatively impacting the growth and profitability of the business. The skills gap is showing up across a range of critical sectors such as manufacturing and financial services.

For example, 80% of employers in the manufacturing sector claim they are struggling to find people with the right skills to fill their job openings.

One solution to this problem is for channel leaders to prioritize working with vendors that are leaning into the trend toward platformization – a new approach that simplifies complex systems and makes them easier to use. Think of it as creating a centralized hub for IT services and solutions, such as cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI.

This eliminates the need to manage multiple separate systems and reduces the reliance on specialized technical expertise. By streamlining your IT environment and fostering connections between businesses and suppliers, a platform approach can help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure that you have access to the latest technologies without the need for extensive in-house expertise.

The root of the problem

There are various factors surrounding this widening skills gap, but the core issue stems from continuous technological advancement without time or resources for adequate training. Our recent CIO survey has highlighted expanding IT responsibilities as a major knock-on effect, with 50% of respondents highlighting this as a top challenge.

A more consolidated approach minimizes these responsibilities by removing the layer of complexity that comes with deploying and managing multiple IT channels, integrating applications and overall increased technical knowledge. It keeps everything on a single platform, versus training employees on multiple solutions, freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on core business activities, strategic priorities, and other value-added tasks.

Another concern for companies caused by rapid tech growth is cybersecurity threats. An integrated approach combats this by providing a single pane of glass for managing security operations. This enables better visibility of potential threats and vulnerabilities across the entire IT infrastructure. It also allows for unified policies to be enforced across all platform components, ensuring consistent security standards. In essence, platformization helps organizations achieve a more proactive and efficient approach to cybersecurity, by providing a centralized and automated platform for managing their security infrastructure and consolidating disparate cybersecurity solutions into a unified framework.

Ensuring IT teams have the training necessary to implement new solutions is critical for success – in the same CIO survey, 30% of respondents said employees didn’t receive the proper training or guidance to make the most of new AI technologies, resulting in poor outcomes and reduced ROI. Training is crucial for keeping up with industry changes and meeting customer needs, but platforms that are easy to use out of the box without major training requirements can also help reduce complexity for IT. Instead of managing multiple devices and systems individually, a centralized dashboard can help organizations streamline their network management processes, reduce costs, and improve overall network reliability.

What this means for the channel

IT leaders are increasingly prioritizing consolidated platforms, so it's therefore essential that channel partners focus on building relationships with vendors that provide solutions that integrate with various systems and remove levels of complexity. This also presents an opportunity for channel partners to differentiate themselves from others in the market and gain a competitive edge. By aligning with vendors that provide solutions capable of unifying diverse infrastructures, channel partners can deliver greater value to their customers, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen their market position.

It is, however, important to note that this is just one part of the puzzle for channel organizations, and they must also pay attention to other factors to accommodate for the growing tech requirements of today. One effective approach is to develop scalable training programmes that focus on competency-based learning.

Beyond the technology itself, there is a pressing need for employees to continually update and diversify their skills. As businesses seek greater flexibility in switching and integrating various network vendors, employees must become proficient across multiple systems and technologies.

The challenge lies in securing and justifying the resources necessary for effective training. This reality underscores the importance of prioritizing the long-term benefits of upskilling. By exploring flexible, cost-effective training solutions, organizations can ensure their workforce is prepared to tackle future challenges.

These initiatives can not only attract top talent but also provide valuable upskilling opportunities for existing employees. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, channel organizations can ensure their workforce remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Programs that offer a comprehensive range of courses that equip students with specialized qualifications and a well-rounded understanding of industry concepts, will benefit individual partners and strengthen the overall IT ecosystem by promoting healthy competition and supporting innovative growth.

Investing in the future

With all of this in mind, and the escalating complexity of modern IT environments to consider, channel leaders must prioritize partnering with networking vendors that embrace the trend towards platformization.

By centralizing operations and integrating technologies like cybersecurity, AI, and networking, platformization relieves IT teams of burdensome tasks, reduces the need for specialized technical expertise, and fosters a more agile and innovative business environment. This strategic shift not only empowers channel partners to meet the growing demands of their customers but also positions them for long-term success in the competitive IT landscape.