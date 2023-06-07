Delivering fast and secure digital experiences for the modern hybrid workforce

A new approach to digital experience monitoring that can monitor the health of all systems

The modern, hybrid workforce requires always-on access to business-critical applications to get work done from anywhere. But having users distributed everywhere introduces new challenges and added stress for IT teams.

What’s necessary is a new approach to digital experience monitoring - one that leverages technology that can monitor the health of all the systems between end users and the applications they’re accessing.

IT teams need continuous, end-to-end visibility so that they can monitor and measure every aspect of each user’s digital experience, regardless of their location or which resources they are accessing.

A modern digital experience solution can empower teams to get ahead of end user-impacting issues before they cause noticeable problems.

Download this white paper to learn:

  • The importance of gathering detailed insights about every network hop that’s taken between the user device and the application.
  • Why artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help address these challenges.
  • How to reduce alert fatigue and provide support for lean teams.

