Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement

Transform your government procurement processes with modern digital strategies that deliver results. This guide walks you through implementing Agile procurement methods and developing effective common component strategies for government services. We examine successful case studies including the UK's G-Cloud and Ukraine's Prozorro systems, demonstrating how modern procurement approaches can drive innovation and cost savings. The video provides practical insights into creating digital marketplaces and engaging with small and medium-sized businesses effectively. You'll learn how to overcome traditional procurement challenges while maintaining compliance and accountability in the public sector.

