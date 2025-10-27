Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement
Transform your government procurement processes with modern digital strategies that deliver results. This guide walks you through implementing Agile procurement methods and developing effective common component strategies for government services. We examine successful case studies including the UK's G-Cloud and Ukraine's Prozorro systems, demonstrating how modern procurement approaches can drive innovation and cost savings. The video provides practical insights into creating digital marketplaces and engaging with small and medium-sized businesses effectively. You'll learn how to overcome traditional procurement challenges while maintaining compliance and accountability in the public sector.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 3: Modern Digital Capabilities
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
whitepaper
-
AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
whitepaper
-
AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Prime tier ebook
whitepaper