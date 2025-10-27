Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 3: Modern Digital Capabilities
This video provides a detailed examination of the five critical features needed to implement modern digital capabilities in government organizations. We explore how to develop effective data classification approaches, implement cloud-first policies, and establish robust digital and technology standards. Through case studies from the US, UK, Singapore, and India, we demonstrate how cross-department governance can drive successful digital transformation. Each component is explained with practical examples and implementation strategies that you can apply to your organization. Whether you're modernizing existing systems or building new digital services, this guide will help you establish the foundational capabilities needed for success.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
whitepaper
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 1: Vision and Strategy
whitepaper
-
AWS case study – ZNotes helps 6M students prepare for exams using AWS Bedrock
whitepaper
-
AWS case study - Royal Borough of Kingston and London Borough of Sutton
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Scaler tier ebook
whitepaper
-
AWS OGVA The space you need for innovation – Prime tier ebook
whitepaper