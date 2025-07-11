IBV - 2025 CEO study 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth report

IBV - 2025 CEO study 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth report
In today's rapidly changing business landscape, disruption is dismantling traditional ways of working. CEOs must embrace the unknown to stay ahead. By adopting these five key mindshifts, you can navigate uncertainty, drive business transformation, and accelerate growth with the power of agentic AI.

