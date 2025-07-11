The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce B2B Commerce

Discover how Salesforce B2B Commerce can revolutionise your business operations and drive significant financial gains. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in April 2024 reveals that organisations deploying Salesforce B2B Commerce can achieve a remarkable 289% ROI and a $9.60 million Net Present Value (NPV), with payback in less than six months.

Download the full study to explore the detailed benefits, cost savings, and business growth enabled by Commerce Cloud, and learn how to elevate your B2B buying experience at scale.

