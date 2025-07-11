State of Commerce (Third Edition)

State of Commerce (Third Edition)
(Image credit: Salesforce)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Unlock the Latest Insights in Digital Commerce

Stay ahead of the curve with the third edition of Salesforce's State of Commerce report. Based on insights from 2,700 global commerce leaders and data from over 1.5 billion customers, this report reveals how top-performing B2B and B2C organizations are using AI, meeting evolving customer expectations, and driving revenue through digital innovation.

Download now to benchmark your strategy and power your next phase of growth.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Composable Storefront
    The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Composable Storefront

    whitepaper

  • The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce B2B Commerce
    The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce B2B Commerce

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸