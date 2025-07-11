The Total Economic Impact™ Of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Composable Storefront
Boost your e-commerce with Salesforce Composable Storefront.
A Forrester study reveals a 271% ROI and $7.46M NPV from improved customer experience, reduced tech debt, and faster innovation. Get the flexibility to adapt to changing customer expectations and drive higher conversions.
Download the study to transform your digital storefront.
