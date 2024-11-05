Microsoft and Nvidia are teaming up to support UK AI startups – and they want to attract firms outside of London and the South East

Microsoft and Nvidia have teamed up to launch a generative AI accelerator for UK startups, offering them technical guidance, advice on marketing strategy, and access to a network of potential investors.

The Microsoft GenAI Accelerator is specifically tailored for UK AI startups and scale-ups that have secured seed funding and are now looking to develop their products further.

The accelerator is focused on products that could change people’s lives for the better, create jobs, and have significant economic impact, the two tech giants said.

"By supporting local AI start-ups and providing them with the resources they need to succeed, Microsoft and our partners are helping to build a vibrant and sustainable AI community in the UK and create the tech powerhouses of tomorrow," said Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman.

"These fast-growing companies will create jobs, boost UK economic growth, and create products that make a positive impact on people’s lives."

The program will run from 22 January to 5 March 2025 and will culminate in a Demo Day, during which participants will have the chance to showcase their products to top venture capitalists and private equity firm.

There will also be a hybrid format for the program – part online, part in person – which Microsoft said should make it easier for companies outside London and the south-east to take part.

Participants will be given one-to-one support from Microsoft’s AI Black Belt team, which specializes in AI and machine learning, as well as technical guidance, advice on marketing strategy, and access to workshops and help from Nvidia and Microsoft-owned GitHub.

"Nvidia will support Microsoft GenAI Accelerator participants through the Nvidia Inception programme for cutting-edge start-ups," said Serge Palaric, Nvidia’s vice-president for hyperscaler alliance in EMEA.

"This collaboration will provide startups with access to Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI) training sessions and a network of experts. By using NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, startups will be able to accelerate their AI development and enhance performance."

Startups and scale-ups wanting to take part have until 22 November to apply, with a shortlist to be drawn up in early December.

UK-based AI startups and scale-ups which already have a product in the market and are innovating across various sectors, including fintech, medtech, and greentech, can apply.

Microsoft noted it's particularly keen on companies that are looking to build AI-native solutions on Microsoft’s cloud.