What is ARIA?

The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) is a UK-based research and development funding agency established to catalyze transformative scientific and technological breakthroughs.

The success of the UK's COVID response – exemplified by initiatives like the Vaccines Taskforce and Rapid Response Funds – has highlighted the importance of agile funding models. ARIA seeks to apply these lessons, operating as a flexible, independent body dedicated to high-risk, high-reward projects.

First announced in February 2021 and backed by a government investment of £800 million, the organization was inspired by the principles of the US Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), now known as Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) .

Since the 1950s, DARPA has been instrumental in funding transformative technological advancements, including developing the Internet (ARPANET), GPS technology, and early voice recognition systems. Other countries, such as Japan and Germany, have since established similar bodies, such as Japan's Moonshot R&D and Germany's SPRIN-D.

Funding and project support

Traditional research funding in the UK has often been characterized by cautious investment strategies, prioritizing projects with predictable outcomes. ARIA seeks to disrupt this paradigm by providing the autonomy and resources necessary for researchers to pursue bold ideas without the constraints of conventional funding mechanisms.

Overall, ARIA operates with a budget of £800 million allocated over five years, from 2023 to 2028. The UK government provides this funding through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) . As an independent agency, ARIA can allocate these funds toward projects that align with its mission of unlocking significant scientific and technological advancements. This financial structure is designed to provide ARIA with the agility to respond swiftly to emerging opportunities and support projects that may not fit the traditional funding frameworks.

"Our funding terms are designed to encourage inventor-led startups and stimulate science entrepreneurship in the UK," comments Antonia Jenkinson, chief finance and operating officer on the ARIA website.

The following core principles define ARIA’s approach:

High-risk, high-reward research focus: ARIA exclusively supports projects that have the potential to create paradigm shifts in science and technology. While many funded projects may not succeed, those that do could profoundly impact society.

Strategic and scientific autonomy: ARIA operates independently in selecting research programs, funding allocation, and institutional culture. Programme Directors have full discretion over the projects they support, with minimal government intervention.

Empowering talented individuals: ARIA provides exceptional researchers and innovators the freedom to pursue their boldest ideas. Program directors are appointed based on their expertise and vision, allowing them to direct funding dynamically.

Financial flexibility and operational freedom: ARIA is structured to minimize bureaucratic constraints and maximize efficiency. To encourage disruptive innovation, it employs various innovative funding mechanisms, including seed grants, equity stakes, and prize-based incentives.

The agency operates through two primary funding modes: programs and opportunity seeds. Programs are large-scale initiatives to advance complex ideas requiring coordinated investment across multiple disciplines and institutions, totalling between £50-80 million ($63-101 million). Program directors manage a portfolio of projects within these programs to drive significant breakthroughs.

Opportunity seeds of up to £500,000 ($631,700) support individual research teams exploring novel pathways that could inspire future programmes or evolve into standalone projects. This approach allows ARIA to fund diverse ideas and rapidly test their potential.

The agency does not retain intellectual property rights to the work it funds and generally does not require match funding. ARIA also does not take equity stakes in spinouts commercializing ARIA-funded IP. This approach is designed to encourage inventor-led UK startups and stimulate science entrepreneurship in the UK.

ARIA has identified several "opportunity spaces"—critically important but underexplored research areas ripe for breakthroughs. Each opportunity space is a foundation for multi-year programmes directed by the agency's Programme Directors. Notable opportunity spaces include:

Mathematics for safe AI : This program aims to develop technical solutions to ensure that powerful AI systems interact as intended with real-world systems and populations. It combines scientific models and mathematical proofs to achieve ethical AI that can transform the tech sector while preventing user harm.

: This program aims to develop technical solutions to ensure that powerful systems interact as intended with real-world systems and populations. It combines scientific models and mathematical proofs to achieve that can transform the tech sector while preventing user harm. Nature computes better : This research explores redefining how computers process information by exploiting natural principles, potentially leading to dramatically more efficient computing systems.

: This research explores redefining how computers process information by exploiting natural principles, potentially leading to dramatically more efficient computing systems. Smarter robot bodies : Focusing on creating robots capable of operating independently in complex and dynamic environments, this program aims to develop smarter robotic systems to reduce the burden of physical labour.

: Focusing on creating robots capable of operating independently in complex and dynamic environments, this program aims to develop smarter robotic systems to reduce the burden of physical labour. Scalable neural interfaces : This area focuses on developing minimally invasive technologies to interface with the human brain at scale, aiming to transform our understanding and treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

: This area focuses on developing minimally invasive technologies to interface with the human brain at scale, aiming to transform our understanding and treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Programmable plants: By programming plants, this initiative seeks to address challenges like food insecurity, climate change, and environmental degradation, ensuring a sustainable biosphere for future generations.

Through these initiatives, ARIA actively funds projects that challenge existing assumptions, open new research paths, and strive toward transformative capabilities. The agency's commitment to high-risk, high-reward research is designed to position the UK as a leader in scientific and technological innovation, with the potential to generate significant social and economic benefits.

Key ARIA personnel and relationships with public sector

ARIA's leadership comprises individuals with diverse science, technology, and innovation expertise. Ilan Gur serves as the CEO at ARIA, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including his tenure as a Program Director at ARPA-E and as the founder of Activate, an organization supporting early-stage scientists in transforming research into viable products and businesses.

Antonia Jenkinson, chief finance and operating officer at ARIA, supports Gur and oversees ARIA's financial and operational functions. The agency's strategic direction is further guided by its board, which includes notable figures such as the entrepreneur and government advisor Matt Clifford, who oversaw the UK’s recently-published AI Opportunities Action Plan , as well as Nobel laureate David MacMillan and Kate Bingham, the former head of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce.

Its advisors also include Demis Hassabis , the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind. ARIA states that its board and advisors allow it to ground its high-risk, high-reward scientific exploration in diverse perspectives and expert-led governance.

ARIA operates as an independent public body under the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) sponsorship. While it has significant autonomy, the agency remains subject to national security oversight and financial transparency requirements, including an annual audit by the National Audit Office.

Unlike UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) , which manages a broad research funding portfolio across multiple disciplines, ARIA focuses on a narrower range of projects. However, both agencies must collaborate to ensure alignment in the UK's research ecosystem. ARIA's distinct model allows it to take risks that traditional funding mechanisms cannot, complementing UKRI’s more structured approach.

Future development

ARIA represents a bold new approach to research funding in the UK, drawing inspiration from the world’s most successful innovation agencies. By embracing risk, minimizing bureaucracy, and providing top researchers with unprecedented autonomy, ARIA aims to unlock breakthrough discoveries that will shape the future of science, technology, and industry.

With an initial investment of £800 million and a leadership team committed to transformative research, ARIA has the potential to cement the UK’s status as a science superpower and drive economic growth through pioneering technological advancements.

In a world where technological advancements are accelerating, ARIA's establishment reflects a strategic commitment to ensuring that the UK remains at the cutting edge of scientific discovery and innovation. By empowering researchers to pursue visionary projects, ARIA hopes to deliver breakthroughs that could have profound and lasting impacts on not just the tech sector but wider society.