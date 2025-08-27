Public sector cyber leaders are tired of clunky, outdated tools

Almost half of UK public sector IT leaders say their cybersecurity tools fall short, thanks mainly to system complexity and budgetary constraints.

A survey of 100 public sector IT decision-makers from SolarWinds found that 44% reckoned their cybersecurity tools are only moderately effective at safeguarding sensitive data.

Nearly six-in-ten (58%) described their technology environments as ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ complex, with health and education sector respondents having the highest levels of IT complexity (70%) compared with just 45% for regional and central governments.

The problem lies in the increasing integration of cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures, the study noted. These environments are often vulnerable to risks such as misconfigurations, visibility gaps, and compliance failures.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, financial limitations were the biggest issue flagged by respondents, cited by 23% as the top barrier to strengthening cybersecurity.

However, human factors were also a big concern, with 56% citing careless or untrained insiders as the biggest security threat. Respondents also cited lack of training, poor collaboration with other teams, and a lack of top-level leadership and standards as significant barriers.

“These findings reflect a public sector under mounting pressure to address rising cyberthreats while navigating regulatory and fiscal constraints”, said Richard Giblin, head of public sector and defence at SolarWinds.

“Despite the clear need to modernize, complexity, cost and trust remain substantial barriers.”

Just over half (51%) of the respondents said they viewed observability as extremely or very important in terms of accelerating their organization’s digital transformation efforts, with enhanced security monitoring and faster incident response as the most frequently cited benefits.

Similarly, respondents revealed they are growing increasingly concerned about security and privacy, with 67% identifying this as a significant barrier.

Public sector could benefit from AI gains

SolarWinds’ survey highlighted a growing interest in observability and AI-powered solutions as ways to boost resilience against cyber threats, with 53% stating that enhancing system and process observability is a top priority for the future.

Almost a quarter said they are currently using AI to automate tasks related to IT operations and observability, while two-in-ten have adopted generative AI to enhance them. Among those who have not turned to the technology, most are either considering or planning to implement AI tools in the near future.

The government is optimistic about the possibilities for AI in public services, launching the AI Opportunities Action Plan in January this year.

This, it said, would allow the public sector to spend less time doing admin and more time delivering essential services.

Earlier this year, it started trialing a tool called Humphrey aimed at speeding up admin tasks in areas such as planning and social care, as well as in central government. Prime minister Keir Starmer has also pledged to send AI teams into every government department to identify areas of improvement.

Of more interest to the survey respondents than AI, though, was advancing digital transformation, particularly for those working in central and regional government.

“To make meaningful progress, public sector organisations must align across departments and integrate technologies such as observability and AI with well-defined governance, comprehensive training and a shared commitment to security at all levels”, Giblin added.

“Technology alone is insufficient – it must be part of a broader, strategic approach to cyber-resilience.”

