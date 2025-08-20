SonicWall appoints Michael Crean to lead new Managed Security Services Division

SonicWall has announced the appointment of channel and industry veteran Michael Crean as general manager of its brand new Managed Security Services Division.

The move marks the next stage of the vendor’s shift to a full-service cybersecurity partner for MSPs and MSSPs by combining advanced technology with co-managed services.

Crean joined SonicWall back in 2023 upon completion of its acquisition of MSSP Solutions Granted, the company he founded in 2001.

The seasoned leader will now spearhead the development and scaling of the vendor’s co-managed and fully-managed offerings to help MSPs and MSSPs provide effective, layered defense to customers.

In an announcement, SonicWall president and CEO, Bob VanKirk, said businesses can no longer rely on a string of standalone products and reactive strategies, instead they require trusted partners that offer expert guidance and always-on protection.

“In today’s threat environment, having a Security Operations Center (SOC) isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a necessity,” he explained. “That’s why managed security services are so central to SonicWall’s future.”

Vankirk added that Crean’s leadership of the new division will help empower MSPs and MSSPs to deliver scalable, real-time security as a service.

“As a long-time MSSP serving hundreds of smaller MSPs, Michael Crean brings leadership, experience and a deep understanding of what MSPs and MSSPs need to effectively and profitably protect their customers,” he said.

SonicWall's new Managed Security Services Division

At the heart of the new Managed Security Services Division lies SonicSentry, a suite of managed security services that includes managed detection and response for endpoints (MDR), cloud (CDR), and network (NDR).

Built on SonicWall’s global Security Operations Center (SOC) infrastructure, the services offer around-the-clock monitoring, investigation, and real-time threat response.

The offering also includes managed extended detection and response (MXDR) that provides partners with vendor-agnostic visibility and response across endpoints, networks, firewalls, identity systems, and cloud environments.

This, the company said, will enable expert SOC coverage for tools such as SentinelOne, Fortinet, and Windows Defender, and eliminate the need for partners to build or scale their own SOC.

Additionally, partners can also leverage options such as the managed protection security suite (MPSS) for firewalls, a license bundle that combines best-practice configuration with continuous firewall management.

This will incorporate firmware updates, policy tuning, monitoring, and co-branded reporting, backed by SonicWall’s $200,000 cyber warranty for each managed device.

According to the newly-appointed Michael Crean, SonicWall’s new Managed Security Services Division marks a significant shift for the company.

“If you think you know SonicWall, you might want to look again,” he commented.

“This is the new SonicWall: responsive, partner-led and ready to deliver what MSPs need to succeed. Managed security services aren’t just part of our future — they’re a core layer of every security solution we sell.”

