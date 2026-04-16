UK government targets 'sovereign AI' gains with new £500 million startup funding scheme
A new unit will act as a venture capital fund to help UK AI firms scale
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The UK government is launching a £500 million Sovereign AI fund aimed at boosting support for domestic AI companies.
While UK AI startups raised £6 billion in venture capital last year, the government said too many firms are failing to make the leap from breakthrough research to large‑scale commercial success.
To drive industry growth, a new Sovereign AI Unit will act as a venture capital fund within the government, making targeted investments in UK AI firms.
In addition to funding support, the unit will provide direct access to the UK’s fastest AI supercomputers, such as the Isambard-AI supercomputer in Bristol and Dawn in Cambridge, along with specialist R&D support and grants.
The unit will also offer opportunities to engage directly with the government on procurement opportunities, along with help to navigate and shape regulatory innovation.
The fund will be chaired by investor James Wise, who will remain a partner at VC fund Balderton. Other staff will come from the AI Security Institute within the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT).
“If we believe AI is absolutely critical to our economic prosperity and our national security, which I do, then this fund, and the even bigger ambition behind it, is one of the single most important things this government will do for the future of this country,” said technology secretary Liz Kendall.
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“We believe in Britain and we are betting on Britain. We are backing our brilliant innovators and entrepreneurs so we seize the benefits of this technology to reshape Britain for the benefit of all.”
At the official launch of the fund this evening, Kendall is expected to announce the first companies to receive backing through the scheme.
The announcement comes as London-based autonomous driving firm Wayve - which started out as just two engineers with a smartphone attached to the roof of a Renault Twizy - announced that it had received an extra $60 million investment from AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm Ventures.
"We’re building an AI Driver that works across the full automotive compute ecosystem, from architectures already used in millions of vehicles today to the platforms powering the next generation of automated vehicles," said the company's co-founder and CEO, Alex Kendall.
"Expanding our relationships with leading silicon companies helps bring that into production at a global scale, and we’re delighted to have these partners actively working with us on integration and deployment.”
UK government targets AI leadership
The announcement marks the latest in a series of moves by Downing Street to drive AI innovation across the country.
Over the last year, the government has designated five AI Growth Zones across the UK, launched the Isambard-AI supercomputer in Bristol, and committed £2 billion to expand UK compute capacity twenty-fold by 2030.
Meanwhile, a new AI Growth Zone Delivery Unit has been launched to speed up the development of data centers in a bid to meet surging compute demand.
Last month, chancellor Rachel Reeves said AI is the “defining technology of our era” and underscored the government’s commitment to establishing the UK as a global leader in the technology.
"The choice is this: we can bury our heads in the sand and leave it to other countries - whose values may differ from ours - to shape and own this technology," said chancellor Rachel Reeves last month.
"We can leave it to the market alone, and let the balance of risk and reward be determined by a super-wealthy few. Or we can chart our own course."
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Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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