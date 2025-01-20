This startup wants to simplify AI adoption through a single “orchestration” platform – and it includes access to popular models from Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic

AI infrastructure startup nexos.ai has secured $8 million in funding in a round led by Index Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, the co-founders of Nord Security, nexos.ai aims to tackle one of the biggest challenges faced by enterprises in 2025 – traversing the ever-growing ecosystem of AI models.

Nexos.ai frames itself as the “orchestration platform” and “connective tissue” for enterprises ramping up AI adoption, enabling them to efficiently deploy, manage, and optimize their IT infrastructure.

Upon launch, the nexos platform will provide users with access to over 200 AI models through a single interface. This includes models from leading industry providers such as OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, and Google.

Key capabilities of the platform include:

Smart model routing and load balancing to streamline performance

Intelligent caching to reduce repeat query costs

Monitoring and analytics tools for AI operations

Enterprise-grade security and compliance controls

Automated performance optimization for AI models

The nexos.ai platform will launch in Q1 2025, the firm revealed, and is already being tested by partners exploring use-cases such as automated customer support.

The inspiration behind nexos.ai was based on Okmanas’ experiences integrating AI at enterprises he was involved with. In some cases, these organizations struggled with deployment despite spending over $100k each month on large language models (LLMs).

Enquiries with other enterprises revealed the same recurring issue: mainly that while firms were keen to deploy AI, they lacked the appropriate infrastructure to accelerate adoption.

The rapid growth of LLMs over the last two years has outpaced infrastructure capabilities, the company said, meaning enterprises are struggling to manage both costs and performance requirements.

“Companies know that AI is an operational and competitive necessity, but they’re drowning in the challenges of managing multiple models, controlling costs and ensuring accurate and reliable performance,” said Okmanas, who serves as CEO at nexos.ai.

“At the same time, AI models are becoming increasingly autonomous and capable of handling complex tasks with minimal human intervention,” he added.

“We’ve built nexos.ai to be the enterprise-grade platform that makes working with AI as intuitive as working with human teams – providing the infrastructure and oversight to make sure these models perform at their best while remaining cost-effective and secure.”

The funding round also saw participation from Creandum and Dig Ventures, alongside angel investment from Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski through Flat Capital, Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog, and Avishai Abrahami, CEO of Wix.