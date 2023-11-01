So long WeWork, it’s been a blast

WeWork is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, bringing to a close several years of challenging operating conditions for the beleaguered flexible workspace provider.

Sources close to the matter told the Wall Street Journal the firm is strongly considering filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in the state of New Jersey, and could file as early as next week.

Challenging operating conditions and slowing demand for co-working spaces were both highlighted as key causes for WeWork’s current predicament.

If the rumors prove to be true, it would be an unedifying end for a company that was once considered a foundational model for how co-working spaces should operate.

Once valued at $47 billion, WeWork framed itself as the future of flexible working , providing office space to businesses ranging from individual hot deskers to startups and enterprises.

At its peak, WeWork had locations in more than 30 countries, and boasted more than half a million members. In 2017, SoftBank invested more than $4.4 billion in the firm .

The company’s monumental rise coincided with a boom period in the global technology industry, which it was able to capitalize on. Plans to go public at a valuation of $47 billion resulted in disaster for the provider, however.

The firm’s botched IPO in 2019 was brought about by concerns over the company leadership and the longevity of its business model, marking a turning point for WeWork.

When it did go public two years later in 2021, it did so at a valuation of just $9 billion.

WeWork’s fall from grace

WeWork has faced significant challenges in recent years, not least the declining demand for office space during the Covid pandemic.

The scale of the firm’s financial troubles were laid bare in August 2023 when SEC filings warned that its “losses and negative cash flow” raised “substantial doubt” over its ability to continue operating.

“If we are not successful in improving our liquidity position and the profitability of our operations, we may need to consider all strategic alternatives,” the company said at the time.

The first indication that WeWork could consider bankruptcy was in those SEC filings. The firm said it was considering “strategic alternatives” which included debt refinancing, the sale of assets, or “obtaining relief under the US bankruptcy code”.

That same month, the earnings reports recorded a net loss of $397 million across the second quarter of 2023, further underlining its torrid financial predicament.

In early October 2023, WeWork also missed interest payments to bondholders. The firm was given 30 days grace to provide bondholders with payments, securities filings show.

The hard reality for WeWork is that it’s been unable to contend with changing work practices brought about by the pandemic.

This cultural shift has been further exacerbated by difficult macroeconomic conditions that have forced firms to reevaluate their real estate spending, forcing many to question the necessity of paying premiums for flexible work spaces.