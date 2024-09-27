Choose high data-efficiency technology for lower storage TCO

Prowess Consulting testing confirms the Dell™ PowerStore™ 1200T storage platform exceeds its data reduction ratio (DRR) guarantee of 5:1.

This storage solution uses fewer drives, less administration time, and less power to store the same amount of data as a competing vendor’s solution.

Learn more on how PowerStore 1200T solution can help organizations get the value they need from their data while reducing costs and energy use in an easy-to-manage, scalable platform.

Download the report to learn more.

