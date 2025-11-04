Trustmarque and Ultima wrap up ‘powerhouse’ UK channel merger

Trustmarque Group and Ultima Business Solutions have announced the completion of their merger, creating a “new technology powerhouse” for the UK IT services market.

The merged entity will now begin its integration process, led by Trustmarque’s Simon Williams as the new group’s CEO, alongside Ultima’s Jamie Beaumont as CFO.

The group said it is targeting gross invoiced income growth of more than £1 billion to cement its position as one of the country’s largest IT channel businesses.

Founded in 1987, Trustmarque is a York-based technology services partner with more than 550 employees, while Reading-based MSP, Ultima, was founded in 1990 and includes more than 450 staff on its books.

For now, both Trustmarque and Ultima will continue operating under their existing brands but a new corporate identity is expected to launch later next year.

In an announcement, CEO Simon Williams described the move as the “beginning of a new chapter” at a time when customers face growing complexity in their IT estates.

“By combining Ultima’s automation and managed services strength with Trustmarque’s deep technical heritage and professional services expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers cut through that complexity to unlock tangible value today and in the future,” he explained.

Channel expertise

With more than 1,000 employees across seven global locations, the new group will leverage nearly four decades of channel experience to serve more than 3,000 customers in both private and public sectors.

The firm said it will draw on its wealth of combined resources to deliver “smarter, more integrated” IT services to customers.

“IT leaders are telling us their estates have become more complex, and that creates real barriers to maximising innovation and growth,” Williams continued. “Responding to this demand requires partners to remain attuned to these shifts and adapt with the right expertise.”

New CFO Jamie Beaumont added that the company is already seeing new joint opportunities emerge across sectors, such as enablement of multi-cloud optimization and delivery of next-gen AI-powered operations.

“Our integration teams have laid the groundwork for a seamless transition, and we are excited to move forward as one team with one mission: to help our clients thrive in a fast-changing digital world,” he added.

A new channel 'powerhouse'

The group said it will also benefit from established relationships with a strategic vendor pool that includes the likes of Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Palo Alto, and Citrix.

“Microsoft is really excited about the merger between Ultima and Trustmarque,” commented Nick Hedderman, Microsoft’s EMEA channel lead.

“Both organizations span from large enterprise down to some of the most strategic SMB organizations in the UK market and together will become an incredible powerhouse, helping our shared customers to be successful in the era of AI.”

