Arctic Wolf celebrates partner growth milestone in the UK and Ireland

Security operations specialist Arctic Wolf has revealed it has achieved significant growth across its customer and partner bases in the UK and Ireland.

Since entering the market in 2021, the company has grown to serve 510 customers in the region, while its channel network now includes 119 key partners.

Arctic Wolf said this growth has been fueled by the success of its cloud native security operations platform, Aurora, which combines AI with security experts to provide around-the-clock monitoring, detection, response, and risk management.

In recent years, Aurora has been bolstered with new AI-powered capabilities – including endpoint security following the completion of Arctic Wolf’s acquisition of Cylance earlier this year.

The vendor said this continued expansion has helped fuel growth of its global customer base to more than 10,000 clients, while 3,000 now rely on its Aurora Endpoint Security offering.

Arctic Wolf targets future expansion

Alongside its platform developments, Arctic Wolf has also made key organizational and talent investments – including the launch of its EMEA headquarters in Newcastle in 2021, and a new security operations center in Germany in 2022, which marked its entry into the DACH region.

“In the space of four years we have firmly cemented Arctic Wolf as a leading cybersecurity provider in the UK and across Europe,” commented Clare Loveridge, Arctic Wolf’s vice president and general manager for EMEA.

“We’ve launched our new security operations centre in Germany, grown our partner network by 90%, and continued to expand our capabilities through key hires and investment.”

Since the opening of its Newcastle headquarters, Arctic Wolf revealed it has grown its workforce to 101 employees in the UK and 358 across the wider EMEA region.

The vendor said this investment in talent has been pivotal in attracting big name clients such as Menzies LLP and the Alpine Formula One team, while its platform-based approach has also helped drive growth across its partner ecosystem, which now includes 119 key partners.

“Arctic Wolf has also led the way in investing in underrepresented areas on the global tech scene, such as founding our EMEA HQ in Newcastle, which has rewarded us with some of the best talent around,” Loveridge continued.

“As Arctic Wolf continues its global expansion I am looking forward to building on this success and becoming the number one cybersecurity provider in EMEA.”

