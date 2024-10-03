IT channel leaders remain buoyant about future of partnerships

New research from global channel services provider, Agilitas, has found IT channel leaders remain confident in the industry’s ability to form collaborative partnerships.

Conducted in partnership with research firm Censuswide, Agilitas recently quizzed 250 respondents working in UK-headquartered businesses with an annual turnover greater than £5 million.

The resulting ‘Blurred lines between suppliers’ report – which forms the first installment in the company’s Channel Trends Report series – revealed confidence in the ability to build collaborative partnerships as the IT channel continues to transition into a service-based industry.

As channel partnerships continue to become less transactional, responsiveness, flexibility, and strategic enablement were found to be high on the agenda across the sector.

As a result, partnering for growth, an improved customer experience, and sustainability will “become more prominent” over the next twelve months, Agilitas said, as businesses look to expand market reach and strengthen customer relationships.

IT channel priorities

According to the report, 85% of surveyed businesses said delivering a positive customer experience was a high priority, with 42% of respondents stating that they are currently utilizing third-party support to help enhance the customer experience. Meanwhile, a further 29% said they have plans to implement support over the next twelve months.

Additionally, sustainability also remains high on the business development agenda, as sustainability-focused partnerships continue to play a key role in addressing social and environmental issues.

Participants reported confidence in the channel’s ability to strike up collaborations that balance these social issues with profit ambitions (around 80%).

When it comes to MSPs and VARs specifically, 66% said they were ‘very confident’ in the channel's ability to find the balance.

Progress

Commenting on the findings, Agilitas chief operating officer, Sara Wilkes, highlighted the importance of channel businesses partnering with other like-minded organizations.

“The Technology Channel has made significant strides in choosing the right partners, selecting those whose values not only align but also offer longevity,” she said.

“Confidence has remained high but did vary across companies of different sizes, meaning partnering with like-minded organizations has never been more important for teams to leverage each other’s strengths, expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and development.

“Aligning the correct people and analyzing services to tailor offerings to each customer is key, accelerating growth for all parties now and in the future, and the research results highlight that the industry is already making progress.”