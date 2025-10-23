Veeam snaps up DSPM specialist Securiti AI for $1.73 billion

Data resilience specialist Veeam has signed a definitive agreement to acquire data security posture management (DSPM) provider Securiti AI for $1.725 billion.

Founded in 2018 by former Symantec executive Rehan Jalil, Securiti AI’s platform is designed to enable the safe use of data and AI across hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments.

The move will see the firm’s DPSM, privacy, governance, and AI trust tools integrated with Veeam’s data resilience platform to help customers better manage, protect, and recover fragmented data across apps, clouds, SaaS, endpoints, and backups.

Veeam said the combination will equip CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs with a unified command center for full control of their organization’s entire data estate, as well as the ability to secure, recover, and rollback data and AI.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4, subject to the usual customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In an announcement, Veeam CEO, Anand Eswaran, said the acquisition comes as the industry enters a “new era for data.”

“It’s no longer about just protecting data from cyber threats and unforeseen disasters; it’s also about identifying all your data, ensuring it’s governed and trusted to power AI transparently,” he explained. “This is the single most critical factor in failed AI initiatives.

“By combining the market-leading strengths of Veeam and Securiti AI, we bring those capabilities together in a single solution to help customers understand, secure, recover, and rollback, and unleash their data to drive new business value.”

Upon completion of the deal, Security AI CEO Rehan Jalil will join Veeam as president of the vendor’s security and AI division.

The experienced leader previously founded Elastica, which merged with Bluecoat for $280 million before the joint business was later snapped up by security giant Symantec in a deal totalling $4.7 billion. Prior to that, he also was the founder and CEO of WiChorus, which was acquired by Tellabs for $180 million.

Commenting on his latest venture, Jalil said Veeam will enable more organizations to leverage Securiti AI’s data protection tools to drive greater value from AI technologies.

“Bringing together our unique capabilities with Veeam, the global leader in data resilience, creates a new value proposition for customers with one data command center delivering data resilience, DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust for your entire data estate,” he explained.

“Veeam’s global reach and innovation, combined with our technology and intelligence, will provide customers with unmatched business resilience and security to fully unlock the benefits of AI.”

