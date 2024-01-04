Hyperscaler cloud service providers top ten
Enabling companies to follow a cloud service value stream and achieve desired goals
This eBook from IBM examines the leading services firms developing their partnerships, solutions, and capabilities on delivering cloud services value stream solutions.
You will learn how hyperscale cloud service providers bring a wealth of toolkits and methodologies, and how IBM Consulting, with it's Garage™, Cloud Paks and Red Hat Open Shift solutions, offers an executive ecosystem for multi-cloud capabilities.
Download the full report now to better understand what buyers want from providers and how IBM is leading the way.
Provided by IBM
