Huawei Cloud’s customizable services reap rewards in Europe

News
By
published

The Chinese tech giant also seeks to move from ‘cloud native’ to ‘AI native’ with innovations tailored to customer needs

Jacqueline Shi, president of Huawei Cloud’s global marketing and sales service, speaking at its Cloud Summit in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2025.
(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei’s cloud division has seen significant growth outside of China over the last few years, with a sizable uptake in Europe.

The company said its cloud business had expanded by 50% outside mainland China, with 140 carriers and 500 financial institutions adopting its digital services. Within Europe, the company said it now had more than 33,000 customers, many of which have been amassed over the last two years.

Speaking after its Cloud Summit in Barcelona, ahead of MWC 2025, Jacqueline Shi, president of Huawei Cloud’s global marketing and sales service, told ITPro that part of its success outside of China can be attributed to its customer-focused approach to services.

“Cloud is a global business and the hyperscalers have their own advantages,” Shi said. “Huawei Cloud practices ‘everything as a service’, which means we care a lot about our customer’s needs. We listen to them and customize our solutions to them.”

The company’s success was also noted by Gartner at the tail end of 2024, as it was named a ‘Challenger’ in the research institute’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Part of the report’s results are based on the ability of vendors to execute a ‘completeness of vision’ – which essentially means the product has both good availability in specific regions, but also that it serves those regions with what they need. Which also highlights Huawei’s customer-centric approach.

Huawei’s cloud databases have been widely deployed across 33 regions, with flagship products including its AI native database management platform GaussDB, and its data warehouse service, GaussDB(DWS).

Huawei Cloud's push from ‘cloud native’ to AI native’

During its Cloud Summit, Shi spoke at length about Huawei Cloud’s AI strategy and how the Chinese company aims to transition from cloud native to AI native. Shi defines ‘AI native’ in two ways; one is "AI for Cloud", which means it reshapes and upgrades all of the company’s services into intelligent ones using AI.

The other is "Cloud for AI", which is the aim of building the best platform, with compute architecture, data, modeling tools, and professional services, to accelerate the development of AI.

Huawei Cloud is now working towards the construction of AI native infrastructure, such as a CloudMatrix and AI Cloud Service. Here it will develop AI native cloud services for databases, knowledge lakes, and software development pipelines.

It will also offer AI models and tools for customers and partners so that they can train and run their AI models.

MORE FROM ITPRO

TOPICS
Bobby Hellard
Bobby Hellard

Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.

Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.

More about cloud computing
Logo and branding of Windows Server developer Microsoft pictured on a digital billboard in New York City, USA.

Microsoft’s EU data boundary project crosses the finish line
Cloud computing concept image showing multi-colored digitized cloud symbol.

Enterprises are set to waste $44.5 billion on needless cloud spending this year – the growing disconnect between FinOps and engineering teams is a key factor
Google logo pictured at the Google for Startups campus in Warsaw, Poland.

Google just released a new AI agent for data scientists on Colab, and it’s free to use
See more latest
Most Popular
Google logo pictured at the Google for Startups campus in Warsaw, Poland.
Google just released a new AI agent for data scientists on Colab, and it’s free to use
Person identity concept with fingerprint and code
Malware-free attacks surged in 2024 as attackers drop malicious software for legitimate tools
Cloud storage concept and cloud computing concept. Digital technology background with Cloud 3D icon
Nakivo backup flaw still present on some systems months after firms’ ‘silent patch’, researchers claim
The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC with solar panels fitted on back of device pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lenovo’s solar-powered laptop could be a game changer for battery longevity – but we'll be waiting a while for a fully-fledged product
Email icons in various colours on a black background
Why government email servers are top targets for state-backed hackers
line graph in green and red on blue background representing fluctuating prices
Global PC sales could face a major hurdle in 2025
LLM/AI jailbreaking concept image showing digitized human brain on mustard yellow background with pixelated parts of the brain flowing away.
Conversational AI spending is going to skyrocket this year – here’s why
RTO mandate concept image showing female employee greeting colleagues in an office.
'The tide seems to be turning towards office attendance': 64% of hybrid business leaders want staff back in the office – but many worry that enforcing RTO mandates will drive employees away
Check Point software logo and branding pictured on a smartphone placed on top of a laptop keyboard.
Check Point expands customer advocacy program to drive ‘hands-on’ support
IoT security concept image showing network symbols on a blue background.
Wireless networks are a prime target for hackers – here’s how to combat rising threats