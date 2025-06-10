Crayon targets mid-market gains with expanded Google Cloud partnership

IT services specialist Crayon has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to include mid-market distribution and a focus on AI capabilities.

The collaboration will leverage Crayon’s distribution capabilities across more market segments to help its channel network deliver the firm’s AI technologies and cloud solutions to businesses around the world.

Resellers and channel partners operating in the mid-market will gain streamlined access to Google Cloud’s portfolio alongside specialist support and engagement programs, and simplified billing and management.

The agreement will also place a strong emphasis on accelerating the adoption of Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, the firm said.

In an announcement, Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland described the expanded partnership as a “landmark achievement” for Crayon and its partner base.

"Our strength lies in our extensive channel network, reaching hundreds of thousands of end-customers,” she said.

“As a Google Cloud Distributor, we can now equip our partners more effectively with the premier AI and cloud technologies from Google Cloud, enabling them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their clients."

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon helps more than 100,000 businesses strategically acquire and optimize software investments and embrace the latest cloud and AI technologies.

Founded in 2002, the firm now operates across 46 countries globally and employs around 4,000 professionals.

Building on its existing status as a Google Cloud distributor, Crayon will work even closer with Google Cloud to make AI tools and infrastructure more accessible to organizations of all sizes to help them drive efficiencies.

The pair said this expanded collaboration underscores their shared commitment to driving innovation via the channel and AI adoption.

“Crayon possesses a deep understanding of the channel and a vast ecosystem of partners skilled in cloud and AI solution delivery,” commented Kevin Ichhpurani, president of Google Cloud’s Global Partner Ecosystem.

“By continuing to elevate our partnership, Crayon and Google Cloud are helping companies of all types and sizes benefit from leading AI and trusted global cloud infrastructure.”