Crayon targets mid-market gains with expanded Google Cloud partnership
The collaboration will enable mid-market channel partners to deliver Google Cloud’s AI technologies and cloud solutions
IT services specialist Crayon has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to include mid-market distribution and a focus on AI capabilities.
The collaboration will leverage Crayon’s distribution capabilities across more market segments to help its channel network deliver the firm’s AI technologies and cloud solutions to businesses around the world.
Resellers and channel partners operating in the mid-market will gain streamlined access to Google Cloud’s portfolio alongside specialist support and engagement programs, and simplified billing and management.
The agreement will also place a strong emphasis on accelerating the adoption of Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, the firm said.
In an announcement, Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland described the expanded partnership as a “landmark achievement” for Crayon and its partner base.
"Our strength lies in our extensive channel network, reaching hundreds of thousands of end-customers,” she said.
“As a Google Cloud Distributor, we can now equip our partners more effectively with the premier AI and cloud technologies from Google Cloud, enabling them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their clients."
ChannelPro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon helps more than 100,000 businesses strategically acquire and optimize software investments and embrace the latest cloud and AI technologies.
Founded in 2002, the firm now operates across 46 countries globally and employs around 4,000 professionals.
Building on its existing status as a Google Cloud distributor, Crayon will work even closer with Google Cloud to make AI tools and infrastructure more accessible to organizations of all sizes to help them drive efficiencies.
The pair said this expanded collaboration underscores their shared commitment to driving innovation via the channel and AI adoption.
“Crayon possesses a deep understanding of the channel and a vast ecosystem of partners skilled in cloud and AI solution delivery,” commented Kevin Ichhpurani, president of Google Cloud’s Global Partner Ecosystem.
“By continuing to elevate our partnership, Crayon and Google Cloud are helping companies of all types and sizes benefit from leading AI and trusted global cloud infrastructure.”
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- Redstor and TitanHQ merge to create ‘MSP-first’ security provider
- TD Synnex named as UK distributor for Cohesity
- NinjaOne completes $270 million Dropsuite acquisition
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
‘A major step forward’: Keir Starmer’s £187 million tech skills drive welcomed by UK industry
News The ‘TechFirst’ program aims to shore up the UK’s digital skills to meet future AI needs
-
Developers beware: Malware has been found in a dozen popular NPM packages – here’s what you need to know
News Security experts have urged developers to be wary of potential malware risks
-
AI security and compliance concerns are driving a private cloud boom
News A new survey suggests AI workloads may be a serious motivation behind moving back to private cloud and on-premise infrastructure
-
Cloud breaches are surging, but enterprises aren’t quick enough to react
News The rise in cloud breaches has been attributed to a series of factors
-
Enterprises are keen on cloud repatriation – but not for all workloads
News A survey shows 97% of mid-market companies plan to repatriate some, but not all, workloads and apps
-
Reliance on US tech providers is making IT leaders skittish
News New research shows UK IT leaders want the government to take a stronger stance on sovereignty
-
TD Synnex named as UK distributor for Cohesity
News The agreement will provide stability and consistency for Veritas partners transitioning to Cohesity’s partner program, the distributor said
-
Broadcom's 'harsh' VMware contracts are costing customers up to 1,500% more
News An ECCO report says Broadcom hasn't solved customer complaints when it comes to licensing and contracts
-
Pulsant targets partner diversity with new IaaS solution
News The new Partner Cloud offering forms a core part of Pulsant's UK partner drive
-
Google is getting serious on cloud sovereignty
News Google has joined Microsoft in bolstering its sovereign cloud services as tensions grow over US influence on big tech providers.