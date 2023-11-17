On-premises, in cloud or hybrid — the risk of status quo
Combine the power of public and private cloud
Modern technology is bringing innovative business offerings to market that will be incredibly disruptive and require substantial IT infrastructure capabilities. Cloud-native workloads are becoming the rule, rather than the exception.
Digital initiatives are incentivizing organizations to reassess the state of their enterprise IT environments to make them more responsive to business needs. This is because existing enterprise datacenter assets often fail to meet the demands of newer applications.
This whitepaper from AMD will help you discover how a hybrid approach to cloud architecture provides an ideal solution to fluctuations in demand for computing resources.
Download the whitepaper to learn more.
Provided by Dell
