The case for single-vendor SASE
True network modernization helps every team better connect and protect
The traditional SASE market equation is not enough—organizations are forced to cobble tools together from disparate vendors to address their needs, forcing performance and security trade-offs along the way. Single-vendor SASE is a critical trend to converge disparate technologies, yet enterprise "any-to-any connectivity" needs true network modernization for SASE to work for all teams.
This on-demand webinar shares how recent updates to Cloudflare’s platform make SASE networking more flexible and accessible for security teams, more efficient for traditional networking teams, and uniquely extends its reach to an underserved technical team in the larger SASE connectivity conversation: DevOps.
You will learn:
- Flexible on-ramps for site-to-site connectivity that enable both agent/proxy-based and appliance/routing-based implementations, simplifying SASE networking for both IT/security and networking teams.
- New WAN-as-a-service (WANaaS) capabilities like high availability, application awareness, a virtual machine deployment option, and enhanced visibility and analytics that boost operational efficiency while reducing network costs through a "light branch, heavy cloud" approach.
- Zero Trust connectivity for DevOps: mesh and P2P secure networking capabilities that extend ZTNA to support service-to-service workflows and bidirectional traffic.
