North, south, east, west--Securing your network with zero trust

How to implement network access and workload segmentation

In this tech brief, we explore how to implement a zero-trust strategy with ZTNA and ZTS successfully. Highlights include:

  • Protecting north-south user-to-application communications with ZTNA
  • Protecting east-west application-to-application communications with ZTS
  • Integrating ZTNA and ZTS to achieve full Zero Trust

