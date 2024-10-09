North, south, east, west--Securing your network with zero trust
How to implement network access and workload segmentation
In this tech brief, we explore how to implement a zero-trust strategy with ZTNA and ZTS successfully. Highlights include:
- Protecting north-south user-to-application communications with ZTNA
- Protecting east-west application-to-application communications with ZTS
- Integrating ZTNA and ZTS to achieve full Zero Trust
Provided by Netskope
