Prioritize Zero Trust for better cloud security

Businesses are always in need of the most robust security possible. As more organisations move to the cloud and given the new distributed, connect-from-anywhere approach to work, tighter security mechanisms are vital. Traditionally, enterprises have relied upon a specific perimeter security paradigm that trusts users and devices once authenticated, granting them access to the entire network while leaving enterprise assets vulnerable to cybercriminals.

In contrast, Zero Trust prompts enterprises to take into account identity, authentication, and other context indicators such as device state and health in order to make real and meaningful security improvements over the status quo. In an ideal world, Zero Trust is a security model where access to your computing resources and data are not granted solely based on network location.

