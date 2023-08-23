Solving the attack surface risk management challenge
Did you know that despite an increase in cybersecurity professionals in 2022, there is still a global cybersecurity skills shortage of over 3.4 million people?
Ransomware impacts continue to intensify, and attacks are becoming more targeted. Restricted resources makes managing attack surface risks challenging for security teams. Moreover, disconnected tools, siloed data, and alert overload add to this burden.
Supporting new business goals and making the world a better place is a belief that drives Trend One. As a result, they created this whitepaper which addresses how companies can solve the attack surface risk management challenge.
What you’ll learn in this whitepaper:
- How to manage the digital attack surface lifecycle
- How to secure your workforce on any device, any application, anywhere
- How to protect your network from zero-day attacks and advanced threats
Download now to find out how to mitigate cyber risk across your organization.
Provided by Trend Micro
