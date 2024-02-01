Secure access to private applications in AWS
A zero trust approach is needed to modernize connectivity and reduce business risk for the hybrid workforce
Most enterprises start with traditional on-premises, datacenter-centric, hardware-based network infrastructure. Today, an increasing number of companies are moving their IT infrastructure from castle-and-moat security appliances to public cloud providers like AWS.
The reasons for this migration vary, but most notably, IaaS platforms offer flexibility, scalability, cost savings, and faster app deployment. Experts predict that organizations will have future IT infrastructure that employs the cloud as the primary underlying platform.
Netskope put together this whitepaper that explores how you can provide workers with a more secure way to access private apps from anywhere for IT leaders who want to maximize the benefits of migrating private apps to AWS. In this asset, you will read about:
- The challenges of providing secure access for hybrid and remote workers
- How Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) provides a more secure way to connect your workforce
- Compelling use cases for VPN replacement
Provided by Netskope
