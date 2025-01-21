SANS™ Institute product overview: Safeguard your business-critical web apps and APIs with a WAF

Safeguard Your Business-Critical Web Apps and APIs with a WAF.

A recent report from analyst firm, SANS says the FortiWeb web application firewall (WAF) is "easy to navigate, and policies were simple to create and modify." The report provides a review of FortiWeb capabilities including:

  • WAF controls
  • Bot mitigation
  • Anomaly detection
  • API protection
  • and more

Download the report to find out more.

