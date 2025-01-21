SANS™ Institute product overview: Safeguard your business-critical web apps and APIs with a WAF
Safeguard Your Business-Critical Web Apps and APIs with a WAF.
A recent report from analyst firm, SANS says the FortiWeb web application firewall (WAF) is "easy to navigate, and policies were simple to create and modify." The report provides a review of FortiWeb capabilities including:
- WAF controls
- Bot mitigation
- Anomaly detection
- API protection
- and more
Download the report to find out more.
Provided by Fortinet
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.