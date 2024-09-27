Trend Micro Vision One™ cloud security report
Bridge the gap between developers and security teams
Data is one of the most valuable assets a business can own. The cloud makes it easier for a company to manage large amounts of data passing through their systems. Security teams have to handle more risks and prevent potential attacks from happening.
As ransomware, data breaches, and fileless attacks increase, a risk-centric approach to attack surface management (ASM) and extended detection and response (XDR) is needed to strengthen security resiliency. This whitepaper provides an overview of the key benefits of Trend Vision One.
These include:
- High-fidelity machine learning
- Behavioural analysis
- In-memory analysis for identification of fileless malware
Download now to learn more about the benefits of Trend Vision One.
Provided by Trend Micro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.