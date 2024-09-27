Trend Micro Vision One™ cloud security report

Bridge the gap between developers and security teams

Data is one of the most valuable assets a business can own. The cloud makes it easier for a company to manage large amounts of data passing through their systems. Security teams have to handle more risks and prevent potential attacks from happening.

As ransomware, data breaches, and fileless attacks increase, a risk-centric approach to attack surface management (ASM) and extended detection and response (XDR) is needed to strengthen security resiliency. This whitepaper provides an overview of the key benefits of Trend Vision One.

These include:

  • High-fidelity machine learning
  • Behavioural analysis
  • In-memory analysis for identification of fileless malware

Download now to learn more about the benefits of Trend Vision One.

