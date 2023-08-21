Understanding the relationship between cloud, data, and AI and its importance as an enabler to success in the new digital age
Utilising Microsoft technologies as an enabler for the future
The future of work has arrived. Generative AI is creating a buzz in tech news and companies are building their IT operations on cloud-native solutions which have strong cyber and data security.
Why does this matter?
Cloud-native applications provide organizations with the flexibility to adapt to challenging business requirements. This white paper outlines best practices that you can follow and outlines everything you need to know to prepare your organization for future success.
The topics covered in this asset include:
- How to reap the benefits of being cloud-native
- Challenges Posed by Cloud-Based Security
- Multicloud
- Data Governance
- Security
- Cloud-based commodity and generative AI.
Download now to learn how you can adopt and manage cloud, data, and AI.
Provided by BJSS
