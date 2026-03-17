‘We’re meeting customers where they are’: HPE expands Private Cloud AI service with new sovereignty controls, air-gapped features
New sovereignty features for HPE Private Cloud AI aim to support enterprises in critical and regulated industries
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HPE has announced a major expansion of its Private Cloud AI portfolio, with a particular focus on data sovereignty capabilities.
Unveiled at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, California, updates to the service will include an air-gapped configuration for HPE Private Cloud AI. This will allow enterprises to ensure data isn’t exposed to external networks and kept in a secure, isolated location.
In a press briefing ahead of the annual conference, Dale Brown, head of growth for AI solution at HPE, said the move comes in direct response to the growing enterprise focus on sovereignty and security, as well as evolving regulatory compliance requirements.
“We’re meeting customers where they are,” he said, adding that there are three overarching considerations at play for organisations with regard to sovereignty.
“The interesting thing about sovereignty, if you notice, sovereignty always has to be put in context of customer need and use-cases,” he told assembled media.
“So security might mean completely disconnected from the internet, but also sovereignty might mean that the data can’t leave a particular country and/or a particular principality.”
Brown added that the solution “provides even extra security” through a private cloud model, “bringing AI to the data” but also offering enterprises a higher degree of control of how data is processed, and where.
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HPE Private Cloud AI capacity boost
HPE also announced new capacity scaling capabilities for Private Cloud AI customers at Nvidia GTC. This includes the ability to scale network racks up to 128 GPUs, marking an increase from the previous limit of 64.
The company said this is aimed primarily at allowing customers to accommodate “larger, more demanding AI workloads” while still maintaining a “consistent operational experience”.
Again with a focus on sovereignty, HPE confirmed that the Private Cloud AI service, as well as HPE ProLiant servers and HPE AI Factories, will support the latest Nvidia Nemotron open models.
These form part of Nvidia’s Agent Toolkit, which helps streamline the deployment of agents in on-prem and sovereign infrastructure environments for enterprises operating in critical or regulated industries.
Brown told journalists that HPE is also adding a raft of new “additional configurations and deployment modalities” for Private Cloud AI customers.
The service includes access to an array of Nvidia AI Enterprise software and blueprints, for example, including Nvidia’s updated AI-Q blueprint for AI agents.
New Nvidia Omniverse blueprints for digital twins are also available, the company revealed.
“Ultimately, our partnership with Nvidia has been all about removing friction, repeatable patterns, speeding time to value with proven best tools and techniques between our companies,” he said.
“We’re super proud of how we’ve co-engineered these solutions consistently.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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