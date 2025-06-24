HPE GreenLake gets the agentic AI treatment

HPE has unveiled a suite of new AI agents and related tools for its GreenLake hybrid cloud at its annual conference in Las Vegas..

GreenLake is HPE's hybrid cloud, offering the utility of a public cloud using on-premise infrastructure. First announced in 2018, GreenLake has been expanded with new features in the intervening years, with support for large language models and generative AI added in 2023.

Now, with the release of GreenLake Intelligence, these systems will transform into an "agentic AI powered hybrid cloud capable of learning, acting and optimizing IT in real time," the company says.

GreenLake Intelligence is an AIOps framework to enable agents in hybrid cloud operations. With agentic AI used across almost all infrastructure layers, this aims to help bolster management of networking, observability, cloud costs, sustainability, and workload optimization.

The system will be accessed through a dashboard called ‘GreenLake Copilot’ which allows users to deploy custom AI agents based on specific individual tasks. In a briefing with assembled media ahead of the conference, journalists were told how agents could be assigned to provision infrastructure, for example.

Others, meanwhile, can be tasked with optimizing workload efficiency to improve performance and reduce costs.

HPE says the AI framework will enable companies to make better use of their infrastructure by overcoming complexity, breaking down silos, and easing the burden of overworked staff — as well as dealing with the challenge of legacy infrastructure.

"HPE is reimagining hybrid IT as only we can do, catapulting organizations from the era of hybrid complexity to the era of agentic-AI-powered cloud operations,” said HPE chief executive Antonio Neri.

"HPE’s new vision for hybrid IT is fueled by agentic intelligence at every layer of infrastructure, so enterprises can realize their boldest ambitions and achieve previously impossible levels of IT operations performance and efficiency."

Agentic AI is being rolled across the breadth of the HPE solutions portfolio, with Aruba Networking also set for a major boost. As part of the move, the platform will now have an in-built conversational copilot assistant to help drive security, the company says.

"Accessed through the new multi-modal, conversational networking copilot, HPE Aruba Networking Central can provide precise root-cause analysis and guided or automated remediation for complex network and security issues," the company says.

Next up on the agentic AI treatment is HPE OpsRamp Software. This first received an operations copilot last year, but the company is now expanding agentic capabilities to tackle root-cause analysis, capacity planning, and more.

Using AI agents, enterprises can monitor and streamline compute, networking, storage, and virtualization, the company notes.

"While maintaining human in the loop oversight, OpsRamp will enable key agentic capabilities including conversational product help and agentic command center that enables AI/ML based alerts, incident management and root-cause assistance," HPE explains.

Elsewhere, HPE confirmed GreenLake cloud services for financial operations and sustainability will get integrated GreenLake Intelligence features. This includes new workload capacity and optimizer capabilities, as well as new agentic tools aimed at monitoring consumption analytics and sustainability metrics.

GreenLake Intelligence won't all be available immediately, but "delivered through ongoing continuous innovation across the HPE portfolio," the company says.

The GreenLake Copilot beta will be available in the third quarter of this year, as will the agentic mesh for HPE Aruba Networking Central.

